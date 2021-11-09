CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Latest exit from Fed’s board gives Biden three slots to fill

leadertimes.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will resign from the...

www.leadertimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Biden’s Fed Appointments Should Send a Message

President Joe Biden faces a monumental decision: Whom to appoint to three top positions at the U.S. Federal Reserve, one of the world’s most powerful economic institutions. He should recognize it for the opportunity it is -- to reassert the Fed’s independence, to ensure the resilience of the financial system and to make the central bank’s leadership look more like the country it serves.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden's Fed calculus

President Biden has more than economics on his mind as he weighs his choice to lead the Federal Reserve: His pick will impact inflation, face the cruel judgment of financial markets and somehow need to find 50 votes in deeply divided Washington. Why it matters: The head of the U.S....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kdal610.com

Fed’s bond-buying timeline: roaring entry, boring exit?

(Reuters) – It is hardly a secret by now that the Federal Reserve is going to reduce its support for the U.S. economy soon: starting this month it will likely begin to pare its monthly asset purchases by $15 billion each month until ending them by mid-2022. That, at least,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Randal Quarles
investing.com

Fed board member to leave by 2022, leaving Biden to fill 3 seats

Randal Quarles has resigned his position from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, effective by the end of December. In a Friday resignation letter addressed to United States President Joe Biden, Quarles said he planned to leave the Fed “during or around the last week of December of this year” after serving at the government agency for more than four years. He has been a member as well as its vice-chair for supervision since 2017, with terms expected to end in January 2032 and October 2021, respectively.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Governors#Fed#Ap#The Federal Reserve
IBTimes

Fed's Quarles To Resign, Giving Biden Another Opening To Fill

Federal Reserve board member Randal Quarles announced Monday that he is resigning at the end of December, leaving another vacancy on the central bank for President Joe Biden to fill. Quarles had served as the Fed's first vice chair overseeing banking supervision, but his four-year term in that position ended...
POLITICS
MySanAntonio

Quarles to exit Fed at year's end, handing another seat to Biden

Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles will step down from the central bank in the last week of December, freeing up another vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill as he considers new leaders for the U.S. central bank. The Fed announced Quarles' upcoming resignation in a statement on Monday. Quarles...
POLITICS
leadertimes.com

Powell highlights Fed’s commitment to ‘inclusive’ recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inequality can prevent the U.S. economy from reaching its potential, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, and he underscored the Fed’s commitment to reducing unemployment as broadly as possible, including among disadvantaged groups. “While monetary policy does not target any particular group of people ... we are attentive to disparities in the labor market, rather than […]
ECONOMY
leadertimes.com

Biden picks ex- FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked a permanent leader. More than a half-dozen names were floated […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
MarketWatch

Biden plans in-person summit on Thursday with leaders of Canada, Mexico

President Joe Biden on Thursday plans to host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico for the first North American leaders summit since 2016, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Biden also will participate in individual bilateral meetings with each leader ahead of the summit that day, Psaki said.
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Pollster That Projected Biden Landslides in States Trump Won Now Finds Him 9 Points Underwater

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sourcing Journal

Biden Cuts Three African Nations from AGOA

USTR Katherine Tai said she will provide each country with clear benchmarks for a pathway toward reinstatement. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy