Latest exit from Fed’s board gives Biden three slots to fill

Randal Quarles has resigned his position from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, effective by the end of December. In a Friday resignation letter addressed to United States President Joe Biden, Quarles said he planned to leave the Fed “during or around the last week of December of this year” after serving at the government agency for more than four years. He has been a member as well as its vice-chair for supervision since 2017, with terms expected to end in January 2032 and October 2021, respectively.

