Jacob Brown reveals his family were in tears following his Scotland call-up

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Brown revealed his family were in tears when they found out he had been called up by Scotland. The 23-year-old Stoke forward was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark. Yorkshireman Brown, who is eligible for Scotland through...

