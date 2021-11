Scams in the crypto space have recorded a meteoric rise with the bull rally and one Coinbase user has suffered a tremendous loss after falling victim to one of these scams. The user had fallen victim to the phishing scam that saw him lose millions in crypto to the scammer in a matter of minutes. These kinds of scams have been on the rise. Users in the space are often warned about phishing scams. However, this has not been enough to prevent users from falling for the scams.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO