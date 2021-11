TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 2 Alabama defeated New Mexico State, 59-3, Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide advanced to 9-1, while the Aggies dropped to 1-9. Alabama out-gained NMSU, 587-138, thanks in large part to 272 yards and five touchdowns through the air from quarterback Bryce Young, who completed 21 of his 23 passes. Three of his touchdown throws were scored by wide receiver Jameson Williams, who finished with 158 yards on six catches. Tight ends Cameron Latu and Jahleel Billingsley scored the other two. Running back Brian Robinson also scored twice and rushed for 99 yards on nine carries.

