Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional...

WOWT

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

After a day of wind gusts into the 50s we’re beginning to see conditions quiet down... winds will significantly decrease overnight with a calm but chilly start ahead Saturday. Lows will be in the 20s. The 6 News First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday, November 12th a First Alert...
Ozarks First.com

Saturday, November 13 Morning Forecast

This morning, it will feel like the teens in a few places so make sure to bundle up! Those cold temperatures started today and will continue into the weekend. The clouds will clear up tonight, with a few clouds in the sky tomorrow. A cold front will sweep through Sunday,...
WOWT

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Light shower chance Saturday with gusty winds late

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After our First Alert Day Friday, we’re not looking to be quite as windy or cold this weekend. We are starting Saturday with temperatures in the 20s and a few wind chills in the upper teens. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap with highs back in upper-40s both Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday, we’ll hold a chance for a light shower during the afternoon (2-5 pm) and another chance during the early overnight hours (9pm – 1am).
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/13 Saturday Morning Forecast

The rain and wind have moved out, clear skies overnight allow temps to drop into the 30s and 40s again. Saturday is a transition day with temps spiking early, and a big drop will quickly follow. Some flakes will be flying in the Catskills, but no real accumulation is expected.
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Chilly Saturday morning with rain possible tonight

Good morning! Jackets, hats and gloves are a great idea this morning as it's a cold start with temperatures in the upper-20s and lower-30s around the region. Areas that have managed to hang on to some cloud cover have stayed in the 30s, while areas where the clouds have moved out have dropped into the 20s. We'll see some sunshine later today and warm up gradually into the middle-40s. Clouds increase as we head into the evening hours with a slight chance for rain overnight into Sunday.
