I’m Nathan Blackwell, Mayor of the City of St. Cloud. The holiday season is just around the corner, and there are lots of things going on in St. Cloud. City Hall will be closed on Thursday, November 11th, in observance of Veterans Day. Join us in saluting all those who served our country in the U.S. armed forces. Although City Hall will be closed, our solid waste crews will be running regular garbage collection that day, and the Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 noon. City Hall will reopen on Friday, Nov. 12.

SAINT CLOUD, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO