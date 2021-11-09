CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings visit the Canadiens after Danault’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Kings (6-5-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-10-0, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -138, Kings +116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Los Angeles after Phillip Danault scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens are 2-5-0 at home. Montreal averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Cedric Paquette leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

The Kings are 1-3-1 on the road. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Andreas Athanasiou with 1.0.

In their last matchup on Oct. 30, Los Angeles won 5-2. Alex Iafallo recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with nine assists and has 12 points this season. Tyler Toffoli has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with seven goals and has 15 points. Iafallo has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

