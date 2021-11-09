Twitter Is In Love With Viola Davis As Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’

EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo, Jimmy Odukoya, Thando Dlomo and Jordan Bolger have rounded out the ensemble of TriStar Pictures’ The Woman King, starring Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu. Lashana Lynch, Adrienne Warren and John Boyega are also on board with Gina Prince-Bythewood directing. eOne is on board to co-finance the pic. Based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens and current draft by Stevens and Prince-Bythewood, the film is being produced by Cathy Schulman though her Welle Entertainment. Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions are also producing. The film bows on Sept. 16, 2022. It is one of four upcoming films from Sony Pictures by African American filmmakers, including A Journal For Jordan, the George Foreman biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and The Woman King, with the latter two directed by women. Kidjo is repped by Margrit Polak Management. Bolger is repped by Circle of Confusion and Insight Management and Production. Dlomo is represented by manager, Kanica Suy of Cultivate Entertainment, and attorney, Bill Skrzyniarz.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO