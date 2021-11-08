CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firm to track millions of dollars in projected yearly cannabis sales in CT

By Ginny Monk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut has announced plans to use a software company that will monitor cannabis sales, growth and manufacturing as the state launches its recreational marijuana program. The state announced Monday it plans to use software developed by Consultants Consortium, Inc., and its partner, Forian, to operate the tracking system. The...

