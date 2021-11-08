Firm to track millions of dollars in projected yearly cannabis sales in CT

Brigid Farm is a vertically integrated cannabis firm headquartered in Saco, Maine. The company has recently expanded its operations to include multiple grow fields, an edible manufacturing facility and two retail stores, with a total of eight locations in Maine and one in Massachusetts.The firm's expansion created new security challenges as Brigid Farm dealt with the new facilities. In order to secure all of its locations, the organization installed the CompleteView video management system (VMS) from Salient Systems.The VMS enables remote access to and centralized management of video from all the company’s locations, including its retail operations, The Farm Stand and The House of Hash. The system integrates with Brigid Farm's other operational technologies, including license plate recognition to monitor daily incoming and outgoing deliveries, point of sale software for retail transactions and cannabis industry seed-to-sale tracking software, which cannabis businesses use for regulatory compliance.

SACO, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO