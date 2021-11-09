‘Devastation:’ Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant Must Close

One weather outlet is predicting the possibility of measurable snow for Saturday and Monday. Oh the joys of Fall/Winter in the Hudson Valley. All the talk of first snow falls and such, it's enough to drive you to drink. We just wrote up an article the other day on the possibility of a Thanksgiving week snow storm that could hit the Hudson Valley area. Now I'm reading from one weather source that says we could see snow this weekend. One problem though: I only see rain in the forecast. My main source for weather is usually weather.com, which I must say isn't always 100% accurate all the time. I remember giving a forecast on the air recently saying that we would be seeing rain all weekend for the upcoming weekend, and it turned out that it was actually sunny and beautiful for a portion of the weekend, despite some rain. But even weather.com isn't saying anything about snow, just rain.

HUDSON, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO