‘Devastation:’ Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant Must Close

By Bobby Welber
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Hudson Valley restaurant that some say serves the best Italian food is being forced to close. The owner of Piccola Trattoria on Cedar Street in Dobbs Ferry took to Facebook to inform customers of some bad news. The popular Italian restaurant is closing for an unknown amount of...

wrrv.com

