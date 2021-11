DoorDash has added Europe to its menu with the purchase of Finland-based food delivery firm Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at $8.1 billion, the company announced Tuesday. The news came the same day DoorDash reported that its revenue grew 45 percent to $1.3 billion in the recently ended quarter but that its loss more than doubled to $101 million when compared with the same period last year.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO