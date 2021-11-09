CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA expects massive holiday travel rebound with 53.4 million Americans expected to travel

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bU3sT_0cr4YXsm00

AAA Michigan said it expects a massive rebound in holiday travels this Thanksgiving. According to AAA, they predict about 53.4 million Americans will travel in some form for the holiday, up 13% from 2020 and within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

In Michigan, AAA predicts about 1.6 million people will travel, a 14% increase from last year, but about 7% below pre-pandemic levels.

“It’s beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season, compared to what we saw last year,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Now that U.S. borders are open, vaccinations are readily available, and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holidays.”

With the increase in travel, people should prepare for roads and airports to be significantly more crowded than last year.

The biggest increase will come in air travel, which has nearly recovered from the pandemic, up 80% last year. AAA expects road travel to increase 8%.

AA expects 48.3 million people to travel this year. That's up from 44.5 million last year, but down from 49.9 million in 2019. For air travel, they expect 4.2 million people to travel, nearly double the 2.3 million in 2020.

In Michigan, AAA expects 1.4 million to travel by car and 147,368 to travel by air. That's up from 1.3 million and 80,481 respectively.

If you're traveling, AAA has the best and worst times to travel.

Worst times

  • Wednesday from 12-8pm
  • Thursday from 12-3pm
  • Friday from 1-4pm
  • Saturday from 2-7pm
  • Sunday from 1-7pm

Best times

  • Wednesday after 9pm
  • Thursday before 11am
  • Friday before 11am
  • Saturday before 12pm
  • Sunday before 12pm

In metro Detroit, the worst corridor to travel is on westbound I-96 from 6 Mile Rd. to Walled Lake. The peak congestion is on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with travel up 211% during that time.

WRAL

AAA: Holiday travel projected to be around pre-pandemic levels

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. AAA: Holiday travel projected to be around pre-pandemic levels. Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas said 1.5 million North Carolinians will be traveling 50 miles or...
TRAVEL
kvrr.com

AAA predicts busy holiday travel season despite high gas prices

FARGO (KVRR) – Gasoline prices surged in October and are likely to remain elevated through the holiday season. AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer says in North Dakota, the average price for gas is about $3.20 per gallon. LaDoucer says Thanksgiving gas prices haven’t been this high since 2013. Last Thanksgiving, the state average was $1.99 per gallon.
FARGO, ND
WFXR

AAA predicting 53.4 million people to travel for Thanksgiving

(WFXR) — The holidays will soon be upon us and many people will be hitting the roads or taking to the skies to spend time with family. AAA is releasing its predictions for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the motor club, Thanksgiving numbers could be up 13 percent from last year — with 53.4 million […]
TRAVEL
utv44.com

AAA: Thanksgiving travel expected to be nearly as busy as pre-pandemic

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to AAA more of us will be traveling this Thanksgiving at a rate close to pre-pandemic levels. AAA expects a 13 percent increase over last year. 53.4 million Americans will travel between November 24th and November 28th and of those travelers 48.3 million are...
TRAVEL
cleveland19.com

Thanksgiving travel expected to see a massive increase over 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanksgiving travel in 2021 will look very different from a year ago. AAA predicts more than 53.4 million are expected to travel, which is the highest single-year increase since 2005. This increase in travel is expected to bring numbers closer to that seen prior to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
travelweekly.com

AAA projects 4.2 million air travelers over Thanksgiving

AAA forecasts that 4.2 million Americans will travel by air this Thanksgiving, an 83% increase from last Thanksgiving, when the CDC urged people to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic. The projected total is 9% less than the 4.6 million who traveled for Thanksgiving in 2019. "This Thanksgiving, travel...
LIFESTYLE
wcluradio.com

AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel to rebound almost to pre-pandemic levels

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Airports and roads may seem jam-packed this year as AAA predicts 53.4 million people to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020. This brings travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year. As restrictions continue to lift and consumer confidence builds, AAA urges travelers to be proactive when making their travel plans this holiday season.
TRAVEL
FodorsTravel

Expect Holiday Travel to Be Extra Chaotic This Year. Here’s Why

It's beginning to feel a lot more stressful. It’s nerve-wracking to plan a holiday these days. You need to research the destination, look up travel restrictions and requirements, buy travel insurance and get refundable flights, and pray that you don’t get infected away from home. This holiday season, the level of difficulty will go up—traveling is likely to be more expensive and more frustrating. So, manage your expectations, think of a Plan B, and follow the news closely.
TRAVEL
bizjournals

Nearly 3 million Floridians plan to travel for Thanksgiving, according to AAA

A new report from AAA shows nearly three million Floridians will be on the move for Thanksgiving. These numbers come as no surprise as Florida travel numbers are only 2% below the pre-pandemic levels. “It’s beginning to look more like a normal holiday travel season, compared to what we saw...
TRAVEL
FOX 17 News West Michigan

