There's A New Way To Wear The Power Suit, As All Of These Celebrities Just Proved

By Natalie Hammond
Grazia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: is anyone not wearing a trouser suit? When it comes to the A-list, the answer is a resounding no, with four examples of power tailoring in the last 48 hours. At the luncheon and screening of Netflix's The Lost Daughter, two of its stars turned up in similarly swish trouser...

graziadaily.co.uk

PopSugar

Paris Hilton Looked Straight Out of a Fairy Tale in Her Tulle, Flower-Embroidered Wedding Dress

Paris Hilton just had the fairy-tale wedding of her dreams, and her dresses (yes, plural) certainly lived up to all our expectations. While tying the knot with entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, the reality TV star wowed in a showstopping gown she custom-designed alongside Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Complete with a high neck and long sleeves, the dress was covered in elegant pressed-flower embroidery that trailed down its voluminous tulle skirt. She paired it with a lengthy veil featuring similar embroidered floral details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Dakota Johnson
The Hollywood Reporter

Zendaya Named Fashion Icon, Anya Taylor-Joy Honored as Face of the Year at CFDA Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy was the natural choice to be honored as the inaugural Face of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Nov. 10, says Tom Ford. “Every now and then a beauty comes along who transforms the way we think of beauty,” the designer and chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America told The Hollywood Reporter. “Audrey Hepburn: total original. Uma Thurman: total original. Anya Taylor-Joy, you only need to look at her face and you know that she’s the face of the year.” That honor and the Fashion Icon prize now comprise a sort of one-two punch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2021 CFDA Awards?

As far as we’re concerned, Zendaya (and Law Roach) deserves all the awards!. Wednesday night Zendaya became the youngest person to ever take home the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDAs. For good reason too. We’ve literally NEVER seen her in an average look and we absolutely love the Vera...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blackchronicle.com

Zendaya Wins Icon Award At CFDA’s, Kid Cudi Wears Bridal Gown

As far as we’re concerned, Zendaya (and Law Roach) deserves all the awards!. Wednesday night Zendaya became the youngest person to ever take home the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDAs. For good reason too. We’ve literally NEVER seen her in an average look and we absolutely love the Vera...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Gal Gadot Wears Loewe at ‘Red Notice’ Film Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Gal Gadot is giving a nod to her new film “Red Notice” at the Los Angeles premiere with her red carpet look. The actress chose a red sequined dress with a ruffle detail from Loewe’s spring 2022 collection for the film premiere Wednesday night. She added more shimmer to the look with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book collection, wearing platinum earrings with more than 15 carats of diamonds and a platinum bracelet with blue tourmalines. The look was styled by Gadot’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Polish
Footwear News

Karlie Kloss Cozies Up in Knit Sweater & Skirt With Black Boots for Emily Ratajkowski’s Book Launch With Tory Burch

Karlie Kloss stepped out in comfy-chic style to celebrate the launch of Emily Ratajkowski’s new book, “My Body,” with Tory Burch. While at Tory Burch’s Mercer Street boutique in New York, the model wore an undeniably cozy outfit. Kloss had on a slouchy cream cashmere sweater and midi skirt by Manu Atelier. The runway star’s outfit included wide sleeves, as well as ribbed cuffs and a high mock-neck. Her ensemble was complete with gold earrings and a small black leather version of Burch’s $698 Lee Radziwill handbag. Kloss continued her fall-ready style in a pair of black boots. The “Project Runway” judge’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Gets Romantic in Lacy Skirt and Crystal-Studded Pumps for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest look revamps several Carrie Bradshaw staples—and a possible new love interest—on “And Just Like That.” While filming the “Sex and the City” reboot with Jon Tenney in New York City, Parker wore a range of Bradshaw signatures, including a statement bag, lingerie and a lacy skirt. In particular, she donned a navy Dior skirt with a floral pattern, paired with a white blouse with black lace panels and a lacy black bra. Her look was complete with layered necklaces, plus a pink Christian Louboutin Mary Jane bag with a ruffled cover. The “Divorce” star also wore another Bradshaw...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Hailee Steinfeld Gets Romantic in Bustier Top and Hidden Heels for ‘Hawkeye’ London Premiere

Hailee Steinfeld added a romantic twist to a new shoe trend for the London premiere of “Hawkeye.” The “Dickinson” actress left the Corinthia Hotel with co-star Jeremy Renner, wearing a full look from Richard Quinn’s spring 2022 collection. The star’s ensemble featured a peplum-style top, which was complete with a paneled bustier bodice and pink silk detailing. The piece gained a romantic edge from a sparkling lattice and white rose print, accented with white elbow-length gloves. Steinfeld completed her look with a princess-worthy updo and sparkly drop earrings. For footwear, the “Love Myself” singer kept her heels hidden in a pair of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

You Can Wear This Dress Across All 4 Seasons — Starting at Just $27

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If we could have a wardrobe that’s completely specific to each of the four seasons, we totally would. Unfortunately, that would result in having to store our shoes and clothes in our ovens à la Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City. That is simply not an option for Us!
APPAREL
Grazia

The £38 Product Behind Sienna Miller's New Hair

Whether her signature beachy waves or an Edie Sedgwick inspired pixie crop, Sienna Miller is one star that always stands to make headlines with a good hair day. Most last saw the A-lister at the 2021 Met Gala with mid-length, blonde waves - Sienna's nod to old Hollywood glamour, albeit with a Sienna spin - and her latest transformation involves an altogether more modern look and a £38 hair buy that's available to shop now.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

15 Incredibly Cool Ways to Wear a Suit, Yet Still Be Stylish and Comfortable

The traditional office suit has been reimagined for today, taking into account our need for comfort and style. After spending much of last year at home, mostly in easygoing lounge sets, the idea of reverting back to stiff workwear simply feels outdated. Instead, slouchier yet still put-together pieces are on the rise, and designers have gotten creative with the separates that make up the universally appealing work suit.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Law Roach Says Zendaya Had "Big Shoes to Fill" at the CFDAs, So That Explains the Epic Skirt

"Zendaya and I are really grateful that people love what we do and what we've done through the years in using clothes to tell stories." — "Anytime I can lend my name or my platform to help elevate new emerging talent in fashion, it's going to be a yes for me,"Zendaya's stylist and Image Architect Law Roach told POPSUGAR over the phone five days before he showed up to the CFDA Fashion Awards with Zendaya, fashion icon of the year and dressed head to toe in Vera Wang Haute, on his arm. Law had been referring to his recent participation in the Shein x 100k Challenge design competition, for which he acted as guest judge and mentored an up-and-coming designer. But his presence and influence at the CFDAs achieve the exact same thing. Through his work dressing Zendaya and his recognition in the industry (he refers to American emerging designer of the year nominee Kenneth Nicholson, whom he sat with at the Met Gala, as one of his "fashion children"), he has paved the way toward representation for lesser-known brands, cultures, creatives, and marginalized people of color. This evening — and Zendaya's Vera Wang look, which significantly comes from an American fashion house — celebrates that.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

