There's A New Way To Wear The Power Suit, As All Of These Celebrities Just Proved

"Zendaya and I are really grateful that people love what we do and what we've done through the years in using clothes to tell stories." — "Anytime I can lend my name or my platform to help elevate new emerging talent in fashion, it's going to be a yes for me,"Zendaya's stylist and Image Architect Law Roach told POPSUGAR over the phone five days before he showed up to the CFDA Fashion Awards with Zendaya, fashion icon of the year and dressed head to toe in Vera Wang Haute, on his arm. Law had been referring to his recent participation in the Shein x 100k Challenge design competition, for which he acted as guest judge and mentored an up-and-coming designer. But his presence and influence at the CFDAs achieve the exact same thing. Through his work dressing Zendaya and his recognition in the industry (he refers to American emerging designer of the year nominee Kenneth Nicholson, whom he sat with at the Met Gala, as one of his "fashion children"), he has paved the way toward representation for lesser-known brands, cultures, creatives, and marginalized people of color. This evening — and Zendaya's Vera Wang look, which significantly comes from an American fashion house — celebrates that.

