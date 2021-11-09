CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressman John Katko will have Republican challenger: Timothy Ko enters the race

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfXKF_0cr4WiQd00

Congressman John Katko is going to have a challenger in the 24th District.

It will come long before the general election though. Timothy Ko, a Physician Assistant Specialist in Neurosurgery, announced his bid for the seat – challenging the incumbent.

“When people ask me who actually influenced me most to run for Congress, I say John Katko. He has been unfaithful to his oath of office and to the voters who supported him. His voting record is atrocious. He promised he was going to go to Washington to cut spending. Yet, here he is voting for budgets that are putting our country further and further into debt. He has signed onto just about every Democratic big spending bill that has come down the line, and his vote to support Nancy Pelosi and President Biden’s over trillion-dollar Green New Deal infrastructure boondoggle is the last straw. His actions show he hasn’t been honest with us, so that’s why I’m running,” said Ko.

The challenger says Katie’s positions on key issues hurts the 24th District. Among those issues – the Green New Deal, Protecting the Right to Organize Act, and flip-flopping on border security.

“It is time to make Congress accountable to the voter. We simply can no longer accept a career politician siding with D.C. Democrat cronies while pretending back home to listen to “We the People.” Our country is heading in the wrong direction. If we don’t get control over the direction we’re heading economically, militarily, and socially, we’re going to be past the point of no return,” he added. “Our representatives have stopped listening to the people back home. We are tired of Washington betraying our values and their insider backroom deals that hurt regular Americans. And mostly, we are tired of politicians who compromise their principles out of convenience.”

He currently works as a PA specialist in downtown Syracuse. He graduated from Syracuse University and LeMoyne College.

His website is www.KoForCongress.com.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

“As the events of January 6th have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence," the Democrats said. "Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. John Katko defends his vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill by noting Reagan 'cut deals all the time with Democrats'

Republican Rep. John Katko defended his vote for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a Spectrum 1 interview, Katko credited Reagan for working with Democrats to pass legislation. The congressman said that the bill would address the "atrocious state of our infrastructure." GOP Rep. John Katko of New York...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FingerLakes1.com

Timothy Ko

Congressman John Katko will have Republican challenger: Timothy Ko enters the race. Congressman John Katko is going to have a challenger in the 24th District. It will come long before the general election though. Timothy Ko, a Physician Assistant Specialist in Neurosurgery, announced his bid for the seat – challenging the incumbent. “When people ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

CNY health care professional launches Republican primary challenge to Rep. Katko

A Central New York health care professional has launched a primary challenge to U.S. Rep. John Katko for the Republican nomination in 2022 for New York’s 24th Congressional District seat. According to his campaign website, Timothy Ko, a first-generation Korean American, is a physician assistant specialist in neurosurgery. He attended...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Must Read Alaska

Congressman Don Young votes with 12 other Republicans for the infrastructure bill

Congressman Don Young voted in favor of the Democrats’ massive $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which passed the House in late-night voting on Friday. “Last night, I voted in support of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, commonly referred to as the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Our country is an economic powerhouse in no small part due to our historical support for infrastructure and other surface transportation projects. Perhaps more than anyone else, Alaskans know just how vital reliable infrastructure is to stay connected with one another and secure upward economic mobility. But I will be honest: when I take a look at some of our roads, bridges, and ports, I do not like what I see. I truly believe that this bipartisan infrastructure legislation may be our last best chance to make the federal investments necessary to modernize and strengthen America’s infrastructure needs for the next century and beyond.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Katko
Person
Nancy Pelosi
abc17news.com

Republican congressman details threatening voicemail he received after voting for bipartisan infrastructure bill

Republican Rep. Fred Upton on Monday shared a threatening voicemail he had received after voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill last week. In the voicemail, which Upton played during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360,” a caller told the Michigan Republican: “I hope you die. I hope everybody in your f**king family dies,” while labeling him a “f**king piece of sh*t traitor.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemoyne College#Infrastructure#Republican#Democratic#Americans#Syracuse University
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Menace, as a political tool, enters the Republican mainstream

At a conservative rally in western Idaho last month, a young man stepped up to a microphone to ask when he could start killing Democrats. "When do we get to use the guns?" he said as the audience applauded. "How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?" The local state representative, a Republican, later called it a "fair" question.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
POTUS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy