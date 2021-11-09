CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, NY

New York approves DraftKings, FanDuel, and other platforms for mobile sports betting

 4 days ago

New York is one step closer to having mobile sports betting.

The state has moved forward in the process to award venders to operate, giving residents the opportunity to place sports bet on mobile devices legally.

The operators will include DraftKings and FanDuel. Other operators given approval by the state include BallyBet, BetMGM, Rush Street Interactive, Caesars Sportsbook, Wynn Interactive, Resorts World and PointsBet.

State officials hope that it will be up-and-running by January.

More details are expected to be released about the change in the coming weeks.

