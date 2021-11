Thanks to a summer with high leisure demand and a competitive cost structure resulting from its restructuring program, Brussels Airlines reports an Adjusted EBIT of EUR 1 million in the third quarter of the year (previous year: EUR – 51 million). For the first nine months of the year, the airline reports a 12% revenue increase year on year and an operating expense decrease of 10%. The Adjusted EBIT in the January-September period improved by 39% to -142 million, a result that is still heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

