VAN WERT — The Director of the Van Wert County Solid Waste Management District would like to let the public know that services may be interrupted for the next couple of weeks. They have several employees out due to COVID-19, which has left them with only one driver at this time. They are asking people to utilize the Recycling Center themselves if possible for the near future. Please contact the Van Wert County Solid Waste Management District at (419) 238-7767 with questions. Thank you for your patience and understanding!

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO