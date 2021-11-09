CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts to honor our brave

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdgEj_0cr4SwOj00

( WJW ) — Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, and restaurants, stores and other establishments across the country will offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members.

Vietnam, Korean War veterans take Alabama Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended that you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.

RESTAURANTS

Applebees : All active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu Thursday. When dining at Applebee’s on Thursday, these guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within three weeks.

BIBIBOP : Veterans and active-duty military can get a free bowl with military ID on Thursday.

BJ’s Restaurants : Current and former military who dine in Thursday can get a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper beverage.

Bob Evans : On Thursday, veterans and active-duty military can choose a free meal from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites.

Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries will be offered to all past and present armed services members on Thursday. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

Burntwood Tavern: All veterans and members of the military get a free lunch or dinner at any of the 15 Burntwood locations Thursday. Veterans and active military who show their military ID, veterans affairs card, discharge papers or wear their military uniform will receive free lunch or dinner. The offer does not apply to beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages.

California Pizza Kitchen : Veterans and active U.S. military can get a complimentary entree and beverage at all participating CPK locations nationwide Thursday.

Chili’s : Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu Thursday.

Denny’s : A complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam will be offered to all active, inactive and military personnel.

Dunkin’ : All veterans or active duty military personnel can get a free donut Thursday.

Graeter’s Ice Cream: A free sundae will be offered Thursday to all veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. military. You will be asked to show your ID.

Hard Rock Cafe : Veterans and military service members can get a free original Legendary Steak Burger topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato Thursday.

Hooters : All veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entree from the Hooters Veterans Day menu Thursday.

IHOP : Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations Thursday.

Little Caesar’s : A free lunch combo for veterans and active military will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Max & Irma’s: Veterans and active military can get a free Best Cheeseburger in America, endless fries, a fresh-baked cookie, and a fountain drink Thursday.

McDonald’s: Participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio will offer free meals to all veterans on Nov. 11, with valid ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side.  McDonald’s restaurants will also be giving all customers American Flag window decals to honor the veteran community.

Menchie’s : Veterans and military members can get 6 ounces of froyo free Thursday. Must show valid military ID or proof of service to qualify.

Red Lobster : Military service or veterans dining in can get a free appetizer or dessert Thursday. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee Thursday for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. stores.

Wendy’s : Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card Thursday.

White Castle : A free Combo Meal #1 through #6 or Breakfast Combo Meal will be offered to all veterans and active duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant Thursday.

RETAIL/OTHER:

Dollar General : Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 11-14 after verifying military credentials online.

Great Clips : Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10.

Sheetz: All veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink Thursday at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

Target : Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program.

Travel Centers of America : Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering Thursday.

Walgreen’s : Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide with myWalgreens and proof of service.

LOCAL:

Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine: Veterans and military personnel on Thursday and Friday can get free dental exams and cleanings. Patients may also receive a $100 voucher toward future dental services if they sign up for a comprehensive treatment plan. For more on preregistration, click here.

Laketran : Free rides will be offered to veterans during the week of Veterans Day from Monday, Nov. 8, to Saturday, Nov. 13. Laketran customers on Local Routes and Park-n-Ride will need to inform their driver that they are a veteran when they board the bus, and their trip will be free. Dial-a-Ride customers should inform Laketran of their veteran status when scheduling their reservations.

Humane Society of Summit County: During the week of Nov. 8-14, adoptions will be free for adopters who provide a valid military identification or other proof that they are a military family member, with adoption application approval.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

