What you need to know about the fast-expanding world of socially responsible business, sustainable finance and more. Delivered twice a week. Sustainable investment — these days, everyone in financial markets talks about it. But not all agree on what it means. Plenty of sustainability consultants stand ready to offer their services, yet investors and companies need more clarity: they want agreed standards for investments that depend on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. Shareholders also need more information on the financial impact of sustainable practices on their holdings.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO