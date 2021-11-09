CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood's post-launch content revealed

By Tom West
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. Games has detailed the post-launch content planned for Back 4 Blood, which includes free updates, the first Annual Pass expansion, a solo offline mode, a new co-op mode, and more. Back 4 Blood is set to receive a heap of post-launch content in the way of free...

cogconnected.com

Melty Blood: Type Lumina Upcoming DLC Content Has Been Announced

Melty Blood: Type Lumina Upcoming DLC Content Has Been Announced. Melty Blood: Type Lumina is a 2D fighting game that launched on 30th September on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Prior to its release, it was confirmed that fan-favorite Saber would be added to the game’s roster as a last minute announcement and the developers have now confirmed the upcoming DLC schedule for the game that will take fans all the way into Spring 2022. The DLC content will bring a ton of new additions to the game for players to enjoy.
Rely on Horror

Review: Back 4 Blood

It’s amazing that I managed to scrape through my undergrad years, back in the mid-2000s. It was a heady time of new friends, newfound independence, enough alcohol to power an airport, the occasional lecture, and of course, hours upon hours of the original Left 4 Dead on Xbox 360. Valve’s classic team-based zombie shoot ’em up was a perfect accompaniment to procrastination and bottom shelf red wine. It’s not so much a “good game” these days as it is more a reminder of a time well-spent back when I was in my 20s. And now, we have Back 4 Blood.
techraptor.net

Back 4 Blood Accessories Guide

Back 4 Blood splits its items into several different slots. You have two weapon slots, with one primary and one secondary. There are also three accessory slots: offensive, support, and quick. These complete your kit, with many cards affecting how you use them. The Back 4 Blood Accessories Guide is here to help you choose the best loadout for your build. All cards are presented as they function in Campaign mode.
videogameschronicle.com

Next week’s free Epic Games Store content has been revealed

Next week’s free Epic Games Store content has been announced. Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack will be free to download from November 11-18. “Unlock Switchblade and Scorch, two explosive Rogues who incinerate opponents with fire and napalm!” reads the Epic Games Store product description. “Also receive Switchblade’s Inferno Imp outfit along with 20K Battle Pass XP.”
mp1st.com

Back 4 Blood Roadmap Revealed, Solo Offline Progression Coming This December

With the game out for about a month now, developer Turtle Rock Studios have officially revealed the Back 4 Blood post-launch content roadmap for the next few months and beyond. Besides the new content due out next year, as well as the usual fixes and updates, one welcome addition is the addition of solo offline progression through the game’s campaign, something that was missing from Back 4 Blood during its launch.
NME

‘Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’ post-launch details has been revealed

New details about Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker‘s post-launch content have been revealed, including when the expansion’s raid series will release. During the latest Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer broadcast, director and producer Naoki Yoshida and his team revealed a new roadmap detailing the post-launch Endwalker content. Following the...
wccftech.com

Back 4 Blood Post-Launch Roadmap Includes Solo Offline Mode, Tunnels of Terror DLC, More

New co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood got off to a decent start back in October, but of course, Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. are planning to keep the undead party rolling with plenty of post-launch content. Today, they revealed their post-launch roadmap covering the next few months, which includes free updates like the ability to play offline while still progressing the campaign, more cards, and a new difficulty, as well as the paid Tunnels of Terror expansion that will offer more zombies, playable characters, and more. You can check out the roadmap for yourself below (click on the image for full resolution).
trueachievements.com

Elden Ring devs show off five playable classes

The Elden Ring team has shown off its five playable classes: the Warrior, the Enchanted Knight, the Prophet, the Champion, and the Bloody Wolf. "These five brave Tarnished will cross the Sea of Fog," the Elden Ring team tweeted. We don't have any more info on these classes, but that's ok; we did just get a good look at Elden Ring when 15 minutes of gameplay footage dropped just days ago. The gameplay footage showed us combat, traversal, exploration, and more — and you all loved it, judging from our most recent poll!
rockpapershotgun.com

Back 4 Blood lays out content roadmap including a new co-op mode

The problem with coming Back 4 Blood is that soon you'll want more blood, and more blood. Thankfully, Left 4 Dead creators Turtle Rock have detailed more of the post-launch plans for their new zombie-smashing shooter, laying out the content roadmap for the next few months and into next year. Before paid expansions start rolling in 2022, this year we should expect to see new free stuff including a solo offline mode with progression, a new card type, new cards, and more.
trueachievements.com

Ebb Software confirms Scorn's delay into 2022

Ebb Software has updated the Scorn Kickstarter page with news on the game’s development, as well as confirming Scorn’s delay into 2022. We reported back in September that Ebb Software’s upcoming horror title, Scorn, looked to have had its release date delayed, after the game appeared within Keplar Interactive’s “Super Developer” business model press release. The delay has now been confirmed by Ebb Software on Scorn’s Kickstarter page (thanks, Wccftech), saying “For the record, yes, the game has slipped into 2022 and we will have an official confirmation of the delay on the 10th of December. It was supposed to be announced in October, but circumstances out of our control postponed it. If it turns out not to be on the 10th by our or someone else's will, don't hold it too much against us.”
trueachievements.com

Xbox Game Studios Spotlight: Alpha Dog Games

In this Xbox Game Studio Spotlight, we are covering Alpha Dog, the little known mobile developer out of Nova Scotia which has been tasked with bringing big IP to the small screen. See how the dev ranks, its history, and projects!. Alpha Dog overview. "Odd one out" describes mobile developer...
trueachievements.com

Halo Waypoint gets 20th anniversary overhaul

343 Industries has updated the look of the Halo Waypoint website and app to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary. The changes improve the site’s accessibility, introduce a visual overhaul, and more. The space-faring adventures of Master Chief have been gracing our screens for 20 years, and to mark the momentous...
trueachievements.com

BioWare teases next Mass Effect game with new artwork

To celebrate N7 Day, EA and BioWare released a brand new piece of artwork, teasing the next entry into the Mass Effect franchise. If you were to quickly look over the image, which was uploaded to Twitter, you'd see a group of explorers walking towards what appears to be some sort of crater or hole carved into the surrounding rock. However, casting a keener eye reveals a few more details.
lordsofgaming.net

Back 4 Blood Roadmap Detailed

Back 4 Blood is going to be getting some much-needed content in the next couple of months. One of those additions will be something that should have been in the game since day one. Let’s take a look at the Back 4 Blood roadmap. Back 4 Blood Roadmap Revealed. In...
