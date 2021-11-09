Back 4 Blood's post-launch content revealed

Ebb Software has updated the Scorn Kickstarter page with news on the game’s development, as well as confirming Scorn’s delay into 2022. We reported back in September that Ebb Software’s upcoming horror title, Scorn, looked to have had its release date delayed, after the game appeared within Keplar Interactive’s “Super Developer” business model press release. The delay has now been confirmed by Ebb Software on Scorn’s Kickstarter page (thanks, Wccftech), saying “For the record, yes, the game has slipped into 2022 and we will have an official confirmation of the delay on the 10th of December. It was supposed to be announced in October, but circumstances out of our control postponed it. If it turns out not to be on the 10th by our or someone else's will, don't hold it too much against us.”

