Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 9 loss to the Chargers
Jalen Hurts had another opportunity on Sunday to gauge his skillset against an elite-level talent in Chargers star Justin Herbert.
Both quarterbacks are second-year starts, but it was Herbert who led Los Angeles to a 27-24 win over the Philadelphia in Week 9 after he droves his team into Eagles territory, setting up a Dustin Hopkins 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.
Pro Football Focus has all of the Week 9 grades and we have the highest-graded players on both sides of the ball.
OFFENSE -- 1. Devonta Smith
PFF grade for Week 9: 92.6
2. Jordan Mailata
3. Dallas Goedert
4. Jalen Hurts
5. Lane Johnson
6. Jordan Howard
7. Boston Scott
8. Quez Watkins
9. Jason Kelce
10. Landon Dickerson
PFF grade for Week 9: 52.1
Defense -- 1. T.J. Edwards
2. Fletcher Cox
3. Genard Avery
4. Derek Barnett
PFF grade for Week 9: 62.0
