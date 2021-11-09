Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 9 loss to the Chargers

Jalen Hurts had another opportunity on Sunday to gauge his skillset against an elite-level talent in Chargers star Justin Herbert.

Both quarterbacks are second-year starts, but it was Herbert who led Los Angeles to a 27-24 win over the Philadelphia in Week 9 after he droves his team into Eagles territory, setting up a Dustin Hopkins 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.

Pro Football Focus has all of the Week 9 grades and we have the highest-graded players on both sides of the ball.

OFFENSE -- 1. Devonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PFF grade for Week 9: 92.6

2. Jordan Mailata

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

3. Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

4. Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

5. Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

6. Jordan Howard

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

7. Boston Scott

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

8. Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

9. Jason Kelce

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

10. Landon Dickerson

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 07: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 and Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 07, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade for Week 9: 52.1

Defense -- 1. T.J. Edwards

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2. Fletcher Cox

(AP Photo/David Becker)

3. Genard Avery

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

4. Derek Barnett

PFF grade for Week 9: 62.0

5. Josh Sweat

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

6. Steven Nelson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

7. Rodney McLeod

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

8. Davion Taylor

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

9. Anthony Harris

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

10. Darius Slay