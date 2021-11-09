CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 9 loss to the Chargers

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEEBa_0cr4RFv300

Jalen Hurts had another opportunity on Sunday to gauge his skillset against an elite-level talent in Chargers star Justin Herbert.

Both quarterbacks are second-year starts, but it was Herbert who led Los Angeles to a 27-24 win over the Philadelphia in Week 9 after he droves his team into Eagles territory, setting up a Dustin Hopkins 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.

Pro Football Focus has all of the Week 9 grades and we have the highest-graded players on both sides of the ball.

OFFENSE -- 1. Devonta Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvHr3_0cr4RFv300
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PFF grade for Week 9: 92.6

2. Jordan Mailata

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATHZn_0cr4RFv300
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

3. Dallas Goedert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TlYO4_0cr4RFv300
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

4. Jalen Hurts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aumbE_0cr4RFv300
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

5. Lane Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6wCS_0cr4RFv300
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

6. Jordan Howard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8mRr_0cr4RFv300
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

7. Boston Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8zoe_0cr4RFv300
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

8. Quez Watkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhlqR_0cr4RFv300
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

9. Jason Kelce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePCoq_0cr4RFv300
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

10. Landon Dickerson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ag02y_0cr4RFv300
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 07: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 and Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 07, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PFF grade for Week 9: 52.1

Defense -- 1. T.J. Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYem4_0cr4RFv300
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2. Fletcher Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vib4C_0cr4RFv300
(AP Photo/David Becker)

3. Genard Avery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6ETO_0cr4RFv300
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

4. Derek Barnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqGrQ_0cr4RFv300

PFF grade for Week 9: 62.0

5. Josh Sweat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAAwn_0cr4RFv300
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

6. Steven Nelson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHjXE_0cr4RFv300
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

7. Rodney McLeod

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XmY8_0cr4RFv300
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

8. Davion Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsWbH_0cr4RFv300
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

9. Anthony Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTqMq_0cr4RFv300
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

10. Darius Slay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2937N1_0cr4RFv300
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

