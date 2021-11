The Shopify integration is the latest in a series of new monetization features available for creators and businesses on Linktree. Linktree, the market-leading linking platform, today announced it has integrated with Shopify to bring a streamlined shopping experience directly to the Linktree platform. Linktree users can now launch a Shopify storefront on their Linktree to boost discovery of their latest collections and highlight their holiday promotions to drive more sales.

