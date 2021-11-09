CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commissioners to canvass results of jail bond election

By Brad Kellar
The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends today to make the results of last week’s election, o which voters narrowly defeated a $75 million bond measure for a new jail, official.

The commissioners are scheduled to formally canvass the results during the regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services

The bond proposition fell in a light turnout of voters Nov. 2. The Hunt County Voter Administration Office reported a total of 5,436 voters cast ballots.

The unofficial final vote totals had the proposition receiving 2,586 votes for (48.72%) to 2,722 votes (51.28%) against, a margin of just 136 votes.

What happens next was still being worked out as of Wednesday morning, but Stovall was certain of what would occur eventually.

Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said last week that another bond proposition was likely to be scheduled in the coming years, due to the conditions at the jail.

The issues concerning the jail have been discussed frequently in recent years, as the condition of the facility continued to deteriorate.

During an early October presentation at the Hunt County Economic Development Alliance luncheon, Stovall said the detention center was literally falling apart and has been since it was built in 2003 due to the original construction of the building, which has multiple walls being braced to keep them from falling in, supports which have been in place since before the jail opened.

The county filed lawsuits against multiple companies and individuals and eventually received about $6 million in settlements, much of which went to pay architects, engineers and contractors in efforts just to keep the jail standing.

The building continues to have cracks throughout the ceilings, walls and doors, with constant sewer stoppages and water leaks. Some of the cell doors don’t operate and sensors in others cannot determine if there is an inmate inside or not.

