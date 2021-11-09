CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pregnant Woman Learns Husband Was Fired for Sexual Misconduct, Receives Flood of Support

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pregnant woman says she discovered her husband had been cheating for the past few years after going through his...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 6

Rinda Fulwider
3d ago

sad. he never loved you. take him all the way to the cleaners and don't look back. take care of yourself and the baby. pray you have your parents to help.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Married senior director in the Home Office, 41, who is accused of poisoning his pregnant mistress with abortion drug to cause her miscarriage will face trial next year

A Home Office boss accused of drugging his pregnant mistress to give her a miscarriage will face trial next year. Darren Burke, 42, denied unlawfully supplying a poison to procure miscarriage and attempting to procure miscarriage by poison. He allegedly got hold of the drug Mifepristone, which is typically prescribed...
U.K.
Washington Post

A couple died of covid, leaving five children behind. A relative says people called their deaths ‘fake news.’

Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex#Cdc
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers spread vicious lies about couple who died of Covid and left five children orphaned

Anti-vaxxers have called the death of a Virginia couple with five children from Covid-19 “fake news”, according to their devastated family.Unvaccinated Covid sceptics Misty and Kevin Mitchem died just weeks apart after they both fell ill with the virus, and both regretted not getting the shots on their death beds, say relatives.But that has not stopped people online claiming that their deaths are a hoax, says Mr Mitchem’s younger brother.“Why would the media make up a story this tragic? I would give anything for it to not be true, just to have my brother back,” Mike Mitchem told The...
RELATIONSHIPS
FOX2Now

Grandmother requests custody of Heather Mack’s daughter

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The paternal grandmother of Heather Mack’s daughter wants custody of the young girl as the ‘suitcase murder’ investigation into her parents unfolds. “She’s going to need a lot of therapy,” Kia Walker told NewsNation Prime. “And I would love to have the opportunity to guide her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
New York Post

NYC teacher arrested for allegedly kissing 13-year-old boy at school

A Brooklyn teacher was arrested Friday for allegedly kissing 13-year-old boy on the lips at school, police and education sources told The Post. Michael D’Anna, 41, allegedly kissed the student at PS IS 30 in Bay Ridge — prompting a shocked assistant principal who witnessed the act to immediately call cops, sources said.
BROOKLYN, NY
WSET

Husband pulls pregnant wife out of fiery car

Trinity, N.C. — It's a story of being in the right place, at the right time, for Trinity man who pulled his pregnant wife from a fiery car wreck. 19-year-old Nautica Hall crashed on Covered Bridge Road Monday Afternoon. "It was a scary moment altogether," said Hall. "I wasn’t worried...
TRINITY, NC
Daily Mail

Sad end to case of trusty handyman to the wealthy who revealed himself to be an escaped PRISONER living a double life for 30 YEARS to avoid being deported - as he finally learns his fate

A beloved Sydney handyman who went on the run for almost 30 years to dodge deportation until Covid made him homeless faces being kicked out the country. Darko Desic, 64, broke out of Grafton jail using a hacksaw and boltcutters to avoid being returned to war-torn Yugoslavia. He carved out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman, 48, suffers horrific burns on her face and body after her HUSBAND accidentally set her on FIRE - leaving her in a coma for two months and forced to undergo $2.9 MILLION of reconstructive surgery

A brave woman has revealed how she forgave her husband after he accidentally set her on fire in a horrific firepit accident that left her with agonizing burns all over her body - and seen her forced to undergo more than $2.9 million worth of reconstructive surgery. Influencer Tonya Meisenbach,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
633K+
Followers
68K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy