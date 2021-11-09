CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

DR Horton shares rise premarket as earnings beat offsets soft guidance

By Market Watch
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

Shares of homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. rose 1.4% in premarket trade Tuesday, after it beat earnings estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30. The Arlington, Tx.-based company said it had net income of $1.339 billion, or $3.70 a share, for the quarter, up from $829.0 million, or $2.24 a...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Johnson & Johnson, Blink, Farfetch Rise Premarket; Tesla Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, November 12th. Please refresh for updates. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock rose 2.8% after the company said it will break into two separate companies, splitting off its consumer health division from its large pharmaceuticals unit. Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock rose...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Tapestry Beats Q1 Expectations; Shares Rise 8.4%

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) has delivered outstanding first-quarter results on the back of strong customer engagement and growing demand for its brands. The company has also increased its full-year fiscal 2022 outlook. Following the news, shares of the American multinational luxury fashion holding company jumped 8.4% to close at $46.18 on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

AstraZeneca Shares Drop Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) declined 3.3% in Friday’s early hours, even though the global pharmaceutical company reported better-then-expected earnings for the third quarter. Adjusted earnings of $1.08 topped the consensus estimate of $0.62 per share and increased 14% from the last year’s quarter. Total revenues increased 50% year-over-year to $9.87...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D R Horton Inc#Factset#Eps#Pulse Stories#Marketwatch Com
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.38% to $231.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $266.30 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
investing.com

Disney, Beyond Meat, Bumble Fall Premarket; Affirm Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, November 11th. Please refresh for updates. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock fell 5.6% after the entertainment and media giant reported the smallest rise in Disney+ subscriptions since it launched the streaming video service, as well as disappointing quarterly profits from its theme park decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock gains 8% after narrower-than-expected loss for company

Shares of Duolingo Inc. rose more than 8% in the extended session Wednesday after the language-learning app company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and sales that were above Wall Street expectations. Duolingo said it lost $29 million, or 98 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or 25 cents a share, in the prior-year quarter. The company pinned the wider loss on costs related to its IPO in July. Revenue rose 40% to $63.6 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Duolingo to post a loss of $1.02 a share on sales of $61 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 0.9%. "Our performance during the third quarter was exceptional. We achieved record bookings and a record number of paid subscribers, with monthly and daily users also reaching all-time highs," co-founder and Chief Executive Luis von Ahn said in a statement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Opendoor Shares Surge On Q3 Earnings, Guidance: What Investors Should Know

Online home buying and selling company Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported quarterly results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Opendoor reported third-quarter revenue of $2.3 billion, up 91% year-over-year. Revenue beat the consensus target of $2 billion. Opendoor sold 5,988 homes in the third...
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

Green Thumb Industries’ net income doubles

Green Thumb Industries delivered mixed third-quarter results by matching revenue estimates but falling short on adjusted Ebitda, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey said in a research note on Thursday. The Chicago and Vancouver-based cannabis company said it earned $20.2 million, or 8 cents a share, up from net income of $9.64 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased by 49% to $234 million. Adjusted Ebitda jumped 52.6% year-over-year to $81 million, short of the consensus target of $83 million. “We anticipate strong financial momentum and increased institutional ownership in both GTBIF and their domestic MSO cannabis peers,” Hickey said. “We think the U.S. cannabis regulatory framework will become more favorable in short time for domestic MSOs and allow uplifting to senior exchanges and accelerate cannabis market growth. We believe the U.S. cannabis market offers an unparalleled return opportunity and that GTI is a market share leader.” Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 11% so far this year, compared to a 3.3% dip by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tapestry Shares Gain On Q1 Earnings Beat, Upbeat FY22 Outlook

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26% year-on-year, to $1.48 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.44 billion. Sales rose 9% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Digital sales rose 50% Y/Y. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beat the analyst consensus of $0.70. Gross profit rose 28.9% Y/Y to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

YETI Shares Slides Despite Q3 Earnings Beat As Margin Rate Shrinks

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 23% year-on-year, to $362.64 million, beating the analyst consensus of $356.74 million. Net sales from the Direct-to-consumer channel increased 31% Y/Y, the Wholesale channel rose 15%, Drinkware sales gained 24%, and Coolers & Equipment rose 20%. Gross profit increased...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sally Beauty Shares Spike On Q4 Earnings Beat

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3.4% year-on-year, to $990.26 million, beating the analyst consensus of $974.82 million. Same-store sales increased 2.1%. Net sales from the Sally Beauty Supply segment rose 1.5%, and the Beauty Systems Group improved 6.2%. Adjusted EPS of $0.64 beat...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ForexTV.com

GrowGeneration shares sink on revenue view

GrowGeneration Corp. shares fell 12% in premarket trades on Thursday after the hydroponic gardening retailer said it expects 2021 revenue of $435 million to $440 million, short of the analyst target of $448.4 million. The company reported third-quarter net income of $4 million, or 7 cents a share, up from $3.3 million, or 6 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted Ebitda rose to 18 cents a share from 13 cents a share. Revenue increased 111% to $116 million. Analysts were looking for earnings of 9 cents a share and revenue of $114.8 million, according to a FactSet Survey.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy