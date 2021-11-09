CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

D.R. Horton profit jumps as house shortages fuel price surge

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc posted a 65% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from record-high property prices as demand far outpaced supply that was crippled by raw material and labor shortages.

Net income attributable to the largest U.S. homebuilder rose to $1.33 billion, or $3.7 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $829 million, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Comments / 0

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Congresswoman Robin Kelly tours manufacturing plants as supply and labor shortages fuel higher prices at stores

Congresswoman Robin Kelly recently toured two local manufacturers, Plochman, Inc., in Manteno and Morrison Container Handling Solutions in Glenwood, as supply and labor shortages continue to plague the American economy. The shortages are fueling inflation concerns at supermarkets where consumers are paying higher prices for meat and dairy products. There...
CHICAGO, IL
Houston Chronicle

Prices of local goods jump amid supply chain issues, labor shortages

Prices of consumer goods in the Houston region jumped by more than 6 percent over the last year as supply chain disruptions continue to drive up production and shipping costs across the country and around the world. Costs are rising locally across nearly all goods and services — and in...
HOUSTON, TX
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#D R Horton Inc
MarketWatch

Oil futures post a modest climb, a day after a sharp drop in prices

Oil futures ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, with U.S. prices recouping only a small portion of the more than 3% loss they suffered a day earlier on the back of a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories and strength in the U.S. dollar. Talk of a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on oil prices, "although it's not immediately clear what effect such a release might have apart from keeping a lid on prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.3% loss on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Gas Price
mpamag.com

Most Canadians feel house prices will continue to surge – survey

Most Canadians feel that house prices will continue to surge in the near term, according to a recent survey. A recent Yahoo/Maru Public Opinion survey polled more than 1,500 Canadians and found that 68% of respondents believe house prices will continue to rise over the next couple of years, while 32% believe the bubble will burst soon.
REAL ESTATE
investorsobserver.com

What do D.R. Horton (DHI) Financial Results Tell Us About the Housing Market?

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) stock jumped today after the homebuilder reported consolidated revenues increased 27% to $8.1 billion. Net income per diluted share also increased, surging 65% to $3.70 from the same period last year. High Demand. Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board, pointed to a healthy real estate...
REAL ESTATE
Shore News Network

UK house prices jump 0.9% in October: Halifax

LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose for a fourth month running in October in the latest sign of strong momentum in the housing market, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday. House prices rose by 0.9% month-on-month in October following a 1.7% rise in September, Halifax said. It brought the...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: D.R. Horton

In the current session, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is trading at $92.44, after a 2.54% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 10.83%, and in the past year, by 42.32%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

China's Lenovo Says Global Chip Shortage to Persist as Profit Jumps

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, said that a global chip shortage would persist into the first half of next year as it reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday. The company said it was able to outgrow the market by...
TECHNOLOGY
MySanAntonio

BMW muscles through chip shortage with profit jump

BMW earnings jumped to beat expectations after higher vehicle prices and prioritizing money-spinning models like the $75,000 X7 SUV helped the company offset output reductions due to the dearth of chips. Group earnings before tax surged 50% to 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in the third quarter, BMW said Wednesday,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy