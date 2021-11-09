Shopping for must-have holiday toys? Beware of scams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now that is officially November and Holiday shopping is on the brain its time to head to Meijer to check out all of the popular toys this season. Meijer has tons of great options that kids are sure to love. Enjoy things like Holiday Barbie, Spider Man Cars, Star Wars Legos and even awesome stocking stuffer options. Meijer is ready for holiday shoppers that want to make sure that they can get their hands on all of these great toys, but if you would rather wait to start your holiday shopping you don’t need to worry because Meijer is working around the clock to make sure their store stays stocked through the Holiday season!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO