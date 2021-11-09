CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

European Tour rebranded, doubling total prize fund to $200M+

foxlexington.com
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside the wall of a historic theater in upstate New York Friday morning, the Syracuse Fire Department said. Fire officials said the unidentified man is believed to have been imprisoned in the wall of the Landmark Theatre for...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Total cop-out as competition gives no 1st or 2nd but three 3rd prizes

The Geneva International Music Competition found a jury for its oboe section that could not walk and chew gum at the same time. Having decided that none of the contestants was worth first or second prize, they divided third prize among three of them – a risible act of indecision.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#South Texas#European Tour#Mexico#San Diego#Syracuse Fire#Syracuse Com#Border Report#Mexicans
theobelisk.net

Green Lung Announce European Tour Dates

Now that their new full-length, Black Harvest (review here), has been released amid a flurry of (due) praise, London’s Green Lung have announced initial plans to take their gospel of British-countryside cultism to the people of the United Kingdom and beyond. If you missed them amid the many, many others included in the lineup announcement for Roadburn 2022 in the Netherlands, they’ll be there doing Black Harvest in full, which is pretty fancy, and they had previously been confirmed for Desertfest London 2022 as well, which should account nicely for that April 30 date at the Underworld in Camden Town. I would be greatly surprised if those two represented the only festivals the band will play in 2022. There’s a lot of year still to unfold. Like, all of it.
MUSIC
foxlexington.com

Looking for soccer support, US picks Ohio to host vs Mexico

CINCINNATI (AP) — In choosing new TQL Stadium for Friday night’s World Cup qualifier against Mexico, the U.S. Soccer Federation selected a city with a 3% Hispanic population in a state that ranks 42nd among the 50 in that demographic. “When you’re talking about a World Cup qualifier, it’s really...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

European Tour rebrand ‘such a positive boost’ for golf, says Stephen Gallacher

Stephen Gallacher’s 600th European Tour appearance will technically be his last, but the former Ryder Cup player could hardly be happier.Gallacher was in the audience for Tuesday’s announcement that the European Tour will become the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season, with total prize money exceeding 200million US dollars (£147million) for the first time.The season-ending DP World Tour Championship will have a prize fund of 10m US dollars (£7.35m) – the first regular European Tour event with an eight-figure purse – while all tournaments solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour will have a minimum prize...
GOLF
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Whistleblower Physician Killed in Plane Crash Ahead of Settlement

A crush of physicians, anesthesiology staffing firms, and outpatient surgery centers in Georgia will pay $28 million to resolve federal kickback allegations -- but the physician whistleblower who helped set the proceedings in motion died before she could see the outcome. Kathleen Hartney-Velazco, MD, owner of Capitol Anesthesiology, died in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy