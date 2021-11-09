CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ChannelAdvisor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ ChannelAdvisor Corp. (ECOM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.5 million. The Morrisville, North Carolina-based...

#Channeladvisor#Snapshot#Ap#Ecom#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Should Use His $149 Billion Stash to Buy

Walmart has key hallmarks of a stock Buffett would love. UPS stock offers value, income, and growth. Amazon has a tremendous moat and a penchant for innovation. Berkshire Hathaway published its third-quarter results earlier this month, and some big numbers stood out. For one, CEO Warren Buffett and the analysis and management team at the investment conglomerate bought back $7.6 billion of the company's own stock. The report also indicated that the company was a net seller of other stocks, and it closed the quarter with a whopping $149 billion in cash reserves.
Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.38% to $231.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $266.30 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
