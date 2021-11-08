4 Great Things That You Should Buy For Your Home

Once raised for food, heritage turkeys (like the Narragansett, Black Spanish, White Holland, and Bourbon Red) have all but disappeared since the advent of modern industrial agriculture. Now they are only bred on a small scale for discerning consumers like our founder, Martha Stewart. Martha has long been an advocate of heritage turkeys, pointing out that by choosing one, you are helping to protect the cultural legacy of the old breeds and to keep genetic diversity for the future. But are you also enjoying a more delicious turkey? Maybe. Heritage turkeys have the reputation for being tougher and harder to cook, tasting gamier, having more dark meat, and being much more expensive than conventional turkeys. We don't agree, but if you're not already a fan, KellyBronze may be the one heritage breed turkey well worth the price.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO