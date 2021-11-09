CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeaWorld: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $102.1 million. The Orlando, Florida-based company said it...

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 2.00% to $2,973.56 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $38.74 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
Beyond Meat shares drop 19% on poor quarter, weak outlook

The company's stock was initially pummeled more than 18% in extended trading Wednesday after it reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $19,3 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for one-time losses, Beyond reported a net loss of $36.8 million.
