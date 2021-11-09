Shopping for must-have holiday toys? Beware of scams

Have you ever received an unexpected check in the mail?. While your first thought may be to celebrate this surprise – think twice about that check. It could be a scam. I recently worked with a UW Oshkosh college student who fell prey to an active fake check scam here on campus. He was sent a check for $1,500, which he placed in his account via mobile deposit. As soon as the funds were available, he sent some of the money back to the scammer. If it were not for a lock we placed on his account, this student could have been out the full $1,500 – because, of course, the check he was sent was no good.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO