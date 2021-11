If you live in the city of Madison and own a non-electric vehicle, you paid $85 to the state, $40 to the city, and $28 to Dane County in wheel taxes this year. That’s an annual total of $153. The similar story is increasingly true in many other Wisconsin communities. According to a new report, local governments across the state are increasingly turning to wheel taxes as a way to generate revenue — one of few options for municipalities and counties.

MADISON, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO