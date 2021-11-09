Suspected burglar steals from another Nashville medical center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man previously charged for burglarizing a cancer center has been charged for another burglary.

On Sept. 13, 2021, police say Michael Thornton, 35, used a long piece of metal to break into Tennessee Oncology and took an iPhone and about $200 worth of over-the-counter drugs.

Michael Thornton (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police have since added an additional burglary charge and said on Nov. 4, 2021, surveillance video captured Thornton burglarizing TriStar Centennial Medical Center when the building was not open to the public. An affidavit said that he went into an office then stole an employee’s purse.

Thornton was arrested and is facing eight different charges, including three felony burglary charges.

