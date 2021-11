DENVER (CBS4) – One of the lesser known provisions in the newly-passed infrastructure bill could save thousands of lives by stopping drunk driving before it starts. It requires all new vehicles be equipped with sensors that can detect whether the driver is impaired and prevent the car from starting. (credit: CBS) Clara Shelton, a volunteer with MADD Colorado, is among those who lobbied for the requirement. Six years ago this month, her brother, Sam, was hit head-on by a drunk driver, ending his life and changing her life forever. “Ever since then I’ve been fighting,” she said. In spite of her fight, impaired driving...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO