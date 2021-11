Purdue is ranked not only in the top 25 of this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, it is in the top 20. That makes for an extremely rare event this week. For the first time since 2007 Purdue will take part in a ranked team vs. ranked team game. It’s opponent back then? Ohio State, when the Buckeyes beat #23 Purdue 23-7 in a rare win in Ross-Ade Stadium for them. Purdue has only been in the AP poll for one week since then, and that was just a few weeks ago after the Iowa win.

