CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

D.R. Horton: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By Automated Insights
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.34 billion. The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MarketWatch

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat shares drop 19% on poor quarter, weak outlook

The company's stock was initially pummeled more than 18% in extended trading Wednesday after it reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $19,3 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for one-time losses, Beyond reported a net loss of $36.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#D R Horton Inc#Dhi#Automated Insights
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 2.38% to $231.19 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $266.30 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 2.83% to $1,033.42 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $210.07 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy