EDITORIAL: Enid has a chance to shine during holiday season

Big holiday events will be gearing up in Enid in the next couple of weeks, and it’s good to see the repair work downtown is being either wrapped up or postponed to accommodate expected holiday crowds coming into town.

It sounds like Randolph work in the downtown area will be halted so sidewalks and roads are not blocked. It also appears downtown business owners are satisfied with the Randolph work so far, so that’s good news.

It’s still concerning that some major work around the entrances to the downtown area — Grant and Garriott — won’t be completed in time for the holidays. The city is replacing a waterline nearby. While we’re glad the construction project will be halted during the holiday time, we hope the city is able to find some way to make that area look better than being marked off with orange fences, cones and crumbling sidewalks.

This is a major entrance to the downtown area where the large Christmas tree display is taking place. It will be a challenge to make that construction area presentable, but it is important that the area is also safe for pedestrian traffic.

Meanwhile, we know businesses are getting ready to spruce up even a little more than usual for this year’s holiday events. Main Street Enid and Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce have been working with downtown and other local businesses, encouraging them to decorate their storefronts, to stay open later and also for restaurants to consider a reservation process to accommodate out-of-town crowds.

These are all good suggestions and will enhance the experience for both Enid residents and visitors. Many of our local businesses also are participating in Candy Cane Cash, so it’s another opportunity to capture sales and add retail taxes to the local economy.

We look forward to seeing Enid all lit up and decorated for the holidays. This is an opportunity for the community to see some additional retail sales this season and also to let more people in the state and region learn more about our community.