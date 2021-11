Camo challenges are a huge part of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and one of the challenges requires players to use the Assassin Proficiency on their weapon. More specifically, this camo challenge requires players to “Get 10 ADS Kills with the Anastasia Sniper Barrel, Embrepp Broadsword Stock, and Assassin Proficiency Equipped” for the Automaton, one of Vanguard’s assault rifles. Even if you don’t use the weapon, this challenge must be completed if you want to unlock Gold camo for the Automaton and then Diamond camo for all of your assault rifles. Here’s what you need to know about the Assassin Proficiency bug in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

