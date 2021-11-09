EP REVIEW: Lamorn – Encore

On the 2014 single “Hey QT,” the artist known simply as QT used pop as a vehicle to travel deep into the uncanny valley. A collaboration with hyperpop pioneers A. G. Cook and SOPHIE, the bubblegum bass anthem took the form of a marketing campaign for a (mostly) fictional soft drink, fetishizing the sound of soullessness while crystalizing key PC Music elements: hyperphysical synths, chipmunk vocals, advertising as genre. After seven years of silence across a rapidly changing pop landscape, the mysterious face behind QT, Hayden Dunham, returns as Hyd. Co-written by a coterie of experimental pop icons like Cook and Caroline Polachek, their four-track debut EP lacks some of the radical thrill of QT’s lone single; the songs mix stellar electro pop with some curiously tame stylistic choices. But Hyd still constitutes an intriguing statement of self and renewal from a performer who, after disappearing for the better part of a decade, now strips away the artifice of their previous project.

