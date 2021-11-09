CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German ZEW economic sentiment data surprises to the upside

By Rajan Dhall
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - German ZEW economic sentiment data for November jumped to 31.7 from the previous reading...

www.kitco.com

NBC News

Consumer sentiment hits 10-year low while workers quit jobs in record numbers

Consumer confidence hit a 10-year low in November as inflation climbed to the highest levels since the early 1990s, according to a closely watched gauge. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index tumbled to 66.8 for November, according to a preliminary reading Friday. That was the lowest since November 2011 and well below economists' estimates of 72.5. October’s reading was 71.7, meaning that the November level represented a 6.8 percent drop.
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
kitco.com

This gold price level to spark even a bigger rally – analysts

(Kitco News) After a solid breakout above $1,850 an ounce, gold could be ready for even bigger gains. But first, the precious metal must breach this level, according to analysts. Inflation accelerating to three-decade highs in the U.S. has pushed investors towards gold, with the precious metal up nearly 3%...
kitco.com

Strong bullish sentiment in gold points to higher prices following critical breakout rally

(Kitco News) - Sentiment in the gold market has turned significantly bullish as the precious metal sees its best weekly gain in six months. This week gold prices broke their current downtrend. They pushed to a five-month high as inflation fears flooded back into the market after the U.S. Consumer Price Index showed an annual rise of 6.2%, the highest reading in more than 30 years.
kitco.com

Stocks shrug off rising yields, oil slumps on firmer dollar

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street was headed for a steady start on Friday, helping stocks to consolidate record highs in Europe on the back of strong earnings and shrug off renewed selling in U.S. Treasury markets. The dollar was set for it biggest weekly rise in five months,...
kitco.com

Miners buoy Australian shares back to gains

(Updates to close) By Harshita Swaminathan Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian stocks rose on Friday after four straight sessions of losses, as miners extended gains on relief that China Evergrande Group averted a default and a shock from a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation print eased. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.83% higher at 7,443, cutting its weekly losses to 0.2%.
kitco.com

Gold Breaking Out Amid Loss of Investor Confidence in the Fed

The news headlines this week, along with the rising gold price, is implying investors across the globe have finally accepted that inflation will continue to run hot. Despite the best efforts by central banks to convince them that surging prices of most everything is transitory, December Gold futures are headed for their biggest weekly gain in six months. The gold price has also moved sharply above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
kitco.com

Gold shines the brightest when the chips are down

Everyone who has bought anything in the last year knows that inflation is real. However, this week we found out just how bad it is. Wednesday, the U.S. Consumer Price Index saw an annual rise of 6.2%, the highest level in more than three decades. And while the idea that prices are rising isn’t new, according to some economists and market analysts, the fear is that the U.S. central bank is losing control of inflation.
kitco.com

Investors focus on gold as the go to asset to combat inflation at a 31-year high

While gold has traded to a higher high, a higher low, and higher close than yesterday, the key is that it has been consolidating right beneath a critical area of resistance. The price point that I’m speaking about is the 78% Fibonacci retracement that occurs at $1867.50. The data set used for this Fibonacci retracement set begins at $1920, the highs that occurred in gold during the first week of June 2021. The data set concludes at the lows created during the flash crash in the second week of August when a robust jobs report for July came in just shy of a million jobs being added taking gold pricing down to an intraday low of $1678.
kitco.com

Worried about inflation? Don't focus on the Fed

Fiscal policy is going to have a direct impact upon inflation, according to Ronald-Peter Stoeferle. Stoeferle spoke to Kitco on Friday. He is managing partner at Incrementum AG. "I think we should focus less on what the central banks are doing, and we should focus more on what fiscal policy...
FOXBusiness

Americans souring on economy as inflation hits 30-year high

Americans are growing increasingly pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy as consumers grapple with a surge of inflation that has pushed the price of everyday bedrock goods to the highest level in years. A new poll published by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that...
