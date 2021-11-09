German ZEW economic sentiment data surprises to the upside

While gold has traded to a higher high, a higher low, and higher close than yesterday, the key is that it has been consolidating right beneath a critical area of resistance. The price point that I’m speaking about is the 78% Fibonacci retracement that occurs at $1867.50. The data set used for this Fibonacci retracement set begins at $1920, the highs that occurred in gold during the first week of June 2021. The data set concludes at the lows created during the flash crash in the second week of August when a robust jobs report for July came in just shy of a million jobs being added taking gold pricing down to an intraday low of $1678.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO