One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash at Colo. 119 and 55th Street. The crash occurred about 11:40 a.m. at Colo. 119, also know as the Diagonal Highway, and 55th Street. Boulder-bound lanes on 55th Street were closed shortly after the crash but reopened again at 12:17 p.m., said Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol.

BOULDER, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO