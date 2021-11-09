CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Shopping for must-have holiday toys? Beware of scams

By Brian Roche
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, there are must-have toys and gifts. They sell out fast and become expensive, which creates an opportunity for scammers. Here's what happens: You do an internet search for a toy or product. You find a site that has it...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
94.3 Jack FM

Watch Out for Signs of Scams While Online Shopping this Holiday Season

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – If you’re going to order Christmas presents online, you might want to get started on that action. But it’s always a good idea to know where you’re buying from. “Shoppers have to be extra careful and research websites before they buy,” said Susan Bach of...
GREEN BAY, WI
St. Joseph Post

BEWARE: The most popular social media scams of holiday season

Social media advertising is an effective way for small business to get the word out about their products. Unfortunately, the same goes for scams. BBB Scam Tracker has received thousands of complaints about misleading Facebook and Instagram ads. In fact, the 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report found that online purchase scams were the most common cons reported to Scam Tracker and the category with the most victims, and online purchase scams have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Counterfeit#Scams
Sunderland Echo

Revealed: these are the top 12 must-have toys for Christmas 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. The Toy Retailers Association has announced the 12 top toys for Christmas this year including a farting card game and a new LOL surprise doll.
SHOPPING
CBS 58

Puppy scams increase for the holidays

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Scammers are using cute pics of pets and fake websites to take your money. Last year, Kelly Lee lost her mom to COVID-19. She also suffers anxiety about going outdoors, so the Pleasant Prairie resident thought a dog would help on both fronts. Lee decided on a Pomeranian, in part because “they’re spunky and really fluffy.”
WISCONSIN STATE
HuffingtonPost

The Ultimate Guide To Must-Have Luggage For Upcoming Holiday Travel

The holiday season will be here before we know it ― and with supply chain issues plaguing the globe, there’s no time like the present to stock up on goodies to get you through the winter. One of the many industries that has been strongly affected by shortages and shipping...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
CBS Pittsburgh

Holiday Toy Shopping: Getting The Best Deals And Best Toys For Your Kids This Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Toy shopping for the holiday this year is a challenge this year. Supply chain issues and rising prices are creating a cauldron of trouble for parents looking to answer their wishes. “I think the theme this year is not what is the hot viral toy is what can I get my hands on at a reasonable price,” says Uniontown native Amanda Mushro, mother of three, and national Parenting blogger. She says to start with not getting sucked into the “hot toy” lists coming from retailers. “Now more than ever, their hotlist has to reflect what they actually have in...
SHOPPING
Brookings Institution

Holiday shopping in gender-neutral toy aisles? Playing for the future

It’s the holiday season and store aisles are stocked for a rush of early buying. Stores largely have the pink, artsy girls’ toys in one aisle and the blue, construction boys’ toys in the other. Indeed, since the 1980s, gender-based toy marketing and division of toys by gender have become even more prominent. Assembly Bill No. 1084, however, is leading the way in a new direction. It requires large stores in California that sell toys to include a “reasonable” selection of toys in a gender-neutral section. The new law received immediate support from consumer advocacy groups, and concern from detractors who claimed that the law constitutes government overreach. Perhaps most importantly, this law reignited a necessary conversation about the role of gendered toys in perpetuating stereotypes harmful to children and to society at large.
SHOPPING
cbs19news

Beware of scams targeting popular toys

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parents and relatives are probably already looking for this year's "must-have" toys, which frequently sell out fast. The Better Business Bureau serving Central Virginia has some tips to help them avoid falling victim to a scam. Amazon says this year's top toys include Galactic Snackin'...
TECHNOLOGY
WRAL News

Santa beware: WakeMed sounds alarm on toy dangers this holiday season

WakeMed Children's Hospital is joining a discussion that not all toys available for purchase are safe for children this holiday season. Commenting on the 36th annual Trouble in Toyland report, which leads to the recall of more than 150 unsafe toys each holiday season, a local doctor on Friday issued some important reminders for anyone with young children.
SOCIETY
marketingdive.com

Hasbro touts holiday toys in first livestream shopping event

Hasbro on Nov. 12 will kick off its first livestream shopping event, tailored to the toymaker's lineup of brands ahead of the holiday gift-giving season, according to an announcement emailed to Marketing Dive. The virtual shopping event takes place on a microsite as well as the toy brand's Instagram and...
SHOPPING
Advance Titan

Beware: Unexpected checks could be scams

Have you ever received an unexpected check in the mail?. While your first thought may be to celebrate this surprise – think twice about that check. It could be a scam. I recently worked with a UW Oshkosh college student who fell prey to an active fake check scam here on campus. He was sent a check for $1,500, which he placed in his account via mobile deposit. As soon as the funds were available, he sent some of the money back to the scammer. If it were not for a lock we placed on his account, this student could have been out the full $1,500 – because, of course, the check he was sent was no good.
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Amazon opens holiday toy pop-up shops in West Hollywood, Glendale

LOS ANGELES — Like a lot of Americans this year, Amazon started its holiday shopping early. And for the next three weeks in Southern California, it’s hoping Angelenos will join them at two holiday toy pop-up shops on Melrose in West Hollywood and at the Glendale Galleria. The stores, which...
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy