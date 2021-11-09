‘Cello’: First Look At Jeremy Irons & Tobin Bell In Darren Lynn Bousman Horror Film Shot In Saudi Arabia

EXCLUSIVE : Here are your first look images of Jeremy Irons ( House of Gucci ) and Saw star Tobin Bell in recently-wrapped horror movie Cello , which we brought you news of last week.

Filming completed last week on the under-the-radar English- and Arabic-language feature, which was filmed in Saudi Arabia and Czech Republic by Saw filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman .

Also starring are Syrian actor Samer Ismail (The Day I Lost My Shadow) and Saudi actress Elham Ali (Ashman), in the story of an aspiring cellist who learns that the cost of his brand-new cello is a lot more insidious than he first thought. Pic is scripted by Turki Al Alshikh, based on his novel.

The film heralds from The Ice Road producer Lee Nelson of Envision Media Art. Exec producers include Sultan Al Muheisen and Niko Ruokosuo of Saudi outfit Alamiya and David Tish for Envision Media Arts. The movie was financed by Saudi firm Rozam Media, which also owns all rights.

The Haunting of Bly Manor and Shazam! cinematographer Maxime Alexandre was director of photography, and the film is being edited by Harvey Rosenstock ( Homeland, Scent of a Woman ), with music by composer Joseph Bishara ( Insidious, The Conjuring ). Raul Talwar serves as associate producer.

Bousman most recently directed Saw installment Spiral starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

Al Alshikh, a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court, is chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment and is also chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.