CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Cello’: First Look At Jeremy Irons & Tobin Bell In Darren Lynn Bousman Horror Film Shot In Saudi Arabia

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Here are your first look images of Jeremy Irons ( House of Gucci ) and Saw star Tobin Bell in recently-wrapped horror movie Cello , which we brought you news of last week.

Filming completed last week on the under-the-radar English- and Arabic-language feature, which was filmed in Saudi Arabia and Czech Republic by Saw filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman .

Also starring are Syrian actor Samer Ismail (The Day I Lost My Shadow) and Saudi actress Elham Ali (Ashman), in the story of an aspiring cellist who learns that the cost of his brand-new cello is a lot more insidious than he first thought. Pic is scripted by Turki Al Alshikh, based on his novel.

The film heralds from The Ice Road producer Lee Nelson of Envision Media Art. Exec producers include Sultan Al Muheisen and Niko Ruokosuo of Saudi outfit Alamiya and David Tish for Envision Media Arts. The movie was financed by Saudi firm Rozam Media, which also owns all rights.

The Haunting of Bly Manor and Shazam! cinematographer Maxime Alexandre was director of photography, and the film is being edited by Harvey Rosenstock ( Homeland, Scent of a Woman ), with music by composer Joseph Bishara ( Insidious, The Conjuring ). Raul Talwar serves as associate producer.

Bousman most recently directed Saw installment Spiral starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

Al Alshikh, a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court, is chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment and is also chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Roadside Attractions And Vertical Entertainment Acquire John Michael McDonagh Film ‘The Forgiven’ Starring Jessica Chastain & Ralph Fiennes

EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment have co-acquired North American rights to The Forgiven, a starry thriller written and directed by John Michael McDonagh (The Guard, Calvary), which premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. Roadside will release the film in theaters next spring, with Vertical handling its digital rollout. The Forgiven is based on the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne. It centers on wealthy Londoners David (Ralph Fiennes) and Jo Henninger (Jessica Chastain), who are involved in a tragic accident with a local teenage boy, after speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend’s lavish weekend party. Arriving...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ben Stiller To Direct & Star With Cate Blanchett In ‘The Champions’ For New Republic Pictures, ITV Studios America & Dirty Films

ITV Studios America, New Republic Pictures and Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films have teamed up to adapt The Champions, the 1960s British TV series from Dennis Spooner. 2x Oscar winner Blanchett will star alongside Primetime Emmy winner Ben Stiller, who is set to direct and produce the adaptation through his Red Hour Productions. The adaptation of The Champions is being set as a feature. In The Champions, a plane carrying three UN agents crashes in the Himalayas. The agents aboard are rescued by an advanced civilization secretly living in Tibet who grant them enhanced intellectual and physical abilities. When the agents return to...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Fatal Attraction’ Starring Lizzy Caplan As Alex Gets Paramount + Series Order

Paramount+ has given a formal series order to Fatal Attraction, with Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) set as the female lead, Alex, in the reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller film in which Alex was played by Glenn Close. Written by Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) from a story she co-wrote with Kevin J. Hynes, the series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Caplan plays Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair. The male lead role of the lover, Dan,...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Bishara
Person
Darren Lynn Bousman
Person
Max Minghella
Person
Tobin Bell
Person
Jeremy Irons
The Hollywood Reporter

Inaugural Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia to Open With Joe Wright’s ‘Cyrano’

The Red Sea Film Festival, Saudi Arabia‘s first full-fledged international film festival, has unveiled the lineup for its inaugural edition next month. Cyrano, Joe Wright’s musical romantic drama starring Peter Dinklage, Hayley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ben Mendelsohn, will open the curtain on the nine-day event in the coastal city of Jeddah. Closing the festival will be the world premiere of renowned Egyptian director Amr Salama’s latest feature, Bara El Menhag, starring Maged El-Kidwani, Omar Chareef, Rubi and Deena Maher. The festival — which was due to launch in March 2020 but was canceled as the coronavirus pandemic spread internationally —...
WORLD
Variety

Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics’ Conversation: Nina Mae McKinney, a Star of the Early Talkies, Burned Bright and Fizzled Too Soon

In today’s parlance, Nina Mae McKinney, a performer of incomparable magnetism and impressive versatility, would be called “Black famous.” Although she burst onto the silver screen in a landmark feature, MGM’s Hallelujah, mainstream stardom eluded her. Hallelujah was one of the first studio pictures with an all-Black cast, and its director, King Vidor, was a leading filmmaker in the nascent industry. McKinney was lauded as the first Black movie star, and it seemed the sky was the limit for this triple-threat actor, singer and dancer. But with no Black filmmakers in its studio system, Hollywood had no particular compulsion to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Jeremy Irons Tobin Bell#House#Syrian#Pic#Turki#Envision Media Arts#Rozam Media#Scent#The Royal Court
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lamb’ Star Noomi Rapace and Director Valdimar Johannsson Talk Genre-Defying Film: “Sometimes It’s So Strange You Have to Laugh”

In A24’s Lamb, Noomi Rapace’s most memorable co-star is a half-human, half-sheep newborn named Ada. As Maria, who runs a farm with her husband (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason) in remote Iceland, Rapace weathered a logistically complicated shoot that included actual nightmares. The resulting film, helmed by first-time director Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote it with frequent Björk collaborator Sjón, is an eerie, intermittently funny slice of folk horror. Rapace and Jóhannsson spoke to THR about how they made the movie and why they resist the temptation to classify it as a genre film. Maria is a heavy character. She’s been through a lot...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Limitless,’ ‘Welcome To Earth’ Trailers: Nat’ Geo Brings Out The Big Guns In The Form Of Chris Hemsworth & Will Smith For Disney+ Day

Death is a common theme, it seems, in each of the six-part limited documentary series National Geographic previewed at Disney+ Day. “There is a real risk you could die,” one expert tells Chris Hemsworth in the trailer for the actor’s sojourn into biohacking and self discovery, Limitless. The series follows Hemsworth’s mission to discover how we can live healthier, smarter and longer lives. (It seems that search potentially involves death, too.) Hemsworth aims to transform himself by training for six extraordinary challenges, showing how to fight aging at every stage of life. The trailer opens with Hemsworth dangling on a rope...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Saudi Arabia
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Ends First Week With $91M+; ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Fetches $5.6M Through Two Days

Friday AM Update: Disney’s Eternals led the Veterans Day box office with a $6.3M take, the highest haul during its weekdays, +47% from Wednesday and sending its first week tally to $91.3M. As we mentioned the Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek ensemble is expected to maintain its lock on first place in its second weekend, earning $25M-$28.5M. Other movies also saw boosts in the top 10 with close to half of all K-12 schools being off for the holiday. Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog rose 43% yesterday over its opening day Wednesday with $3.28M at 3,407 theaters in 2nd...
MOVIES
Variety

MGM Courting Jake Gyllenhaal, Doug Liman for ‘Road House’ Remake

MGM is ramping up speed on its remake of “Road House,” with Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star and director Doug Liman circling the project. While a production start date has not been set, MGM higher-ups reportedly see the project as a priority for the studio. No deals have been signed with Gyllenhaal or Liman yet, though the two are in active talks. Should both Gyllenhaal and Liman sign on, the “Road House” remake would mark the first collaboration between the actor and director. The pair already have busy schedules ahead, with Gyllenhaal set to begin shooting Guy Ritchie’s Afghanistan War thriller...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Secret Invasion’: First Looks Unveiled For Nick Fury & Talos Team-Up Marvel Series – Disney+ Day

While Disney+ Day made a splash in its Marvel special on the streamer with footage from Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight, in the slightest of hands during and end-sequence of logo flashes were shots of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and what looks to be Queen Veranke from the upcoming new Secret Invasion series. Secret Invasion was first announced at Disney Investor last December and follows the team-up of Avengers Boss Fury with Captain Marvel‘s Skrull Talos played by Ben Mendelsohn. At the center of the show is a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The epilogue sequences from Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Shazad Latif Tapped To Play Captain Nemo In Disney Series ‘Nautilus’, Michael Matthews On Board To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: The new Disney live-action adventure series Nautilus has found its star setting Shazad Latif to play the iconic role of Captain Nemo, the enigmatic Indian prince who steals a fantastical submarine from the East India Company and sets sail in search of adventure under the sea. Michael Matthews will direct this untold origin story inspired by Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.  The ten-part epic live-action series tells the never before told origin story of Jules Verne’s most iconic character, Captain Nemo, and his legendary submarine, The Nautilus. James Dormer is on board to exec produce and write the series with Seven Stories and Moonriver TV are producing. Production begins next month in Australia and  acknowledges the support from the Australian Government’s Location Incentive, and from the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. Best known as specialist Ash Tyler on Star Trek: Discovery, Latif can currently be seen on the BBC series The Pursuit Of Love. Matthews, who recently directed Love and Monsters for Paramount, already has good ties with Disney recently coming on to direct Merlin for Disney’s live-action team. Latif is repped by ICM Partners and Matthews is repped by Range Media Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Disney+’s ‘Cars’ Series Gets Title, ‘Tiana’ Enlists Stella Meghie As Writer/Director; First-Look Images Released

Disney+ Day brought about news about the streaming platform’s upcoming slate of new programming. Among the slew of announcements were updates on the upcoming Cars series and The Princess and the Frog offshoot Tiana. Disney+, with the help of Larry the Cable Guy, unveiled the title for its previously untiled Pixar series inspired by the world of Cars. Now titled Cars on the Road, it will will feature Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) and Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) on family-friendly cross-country road trip. The series is set to begin streaming in 2022. See the newly unveiled concept art and logo below. Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the #DisneyPlus Original Series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/NQCu5tW4we — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021 Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that Stella Meghie (The Photograph) will be director and writer of the new long-form musical series, Tiana, coming to Disney+ in 2023. In the series, Tiana sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind. View the first-look concept art here.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Disney+ Unveils Debut Spanish Original; Sets ‘Wedding Season’ Cast

Disney+ has unveiled its debut Spanish original series and set casts for upcoming romantic thriller Wedding Season and live action adventure Nautilus. Created by Lourdes Iglesias and 12-time Goya Award-winners Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi, Balenciaga (working title) will tell the story of a man who dares to defy his social status as the son of a seamstress and a fisherman. Using his natural talent, constant work and sharp nose for business, he goes on to become one of the most prominent fashion designers of all time. The six-part show marks the start of Spain’s original content pipeline for Disney+ and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Greta Lee, Laith Nakli, Isabella Rossellini, RZA & More Board Julio Torres’ Film For A24 And Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree

EXCLUSIVE: Spike Einbinder (Los Espookys), Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Laith Nakli (Ramy), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet), RZA (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), James Scully (You), and Greta Titelman (Search Party) have joined the cast of the untitled film that four-time Emmy nominee Julio Torres (Los Espookys, SNL) is directing for A24, in his feature debut. The film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Torres is directing from his own screenplay and also co-stars with Oscar winner Tilda Swinton. Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s Fruit Tree is producing alongside A24, with the latter handling the film’s worldwide distribution. Einbinder has...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Predator’ Prequel Gets Title & Sets Summer 2022 Release

On Disney+ Day, the studio announced that its new Predator movie is set to drop in summer 2022, and will be titled Prey. For some time, the pic was shot under the title Skulls. Prey will debut on Disney+ sister streaming service Hulu. Deadline first told you about the project a year ago, with 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg directing. On Friday, we learned the plot line with the pic set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, following Naru, a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator. The script was written by Patrick Aison, whose producer-writer credits include the series Kingdom, Jack Ryan and Treadstone. Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Prey aka Skulls wrapped on September 12 in Calgary as revealed by the pic’s DP Jeff Cutter on Instagram. The Predator movies through six films, including two Alien vs. Predator movies, have grossed $750.8 million at the global box office. Few projects announced in the Disney+ sizzle reel yesterday had hard 2022 drop dates. There is a still from the movie and a logo which will be dropped later this morning and we’ll update you then. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Cutter (@jeff_cutter)
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy