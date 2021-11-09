CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playson strengthens European presence with Fortuna integration

By James Ross
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayson and Fortuna Entertainment Group have teamed up in a partnership which will see the former launch its portfolio of titles to the European operator’s online brands. Under the terms of the agreement, the casino games and software developer will integrate various titles from its catalogue of slots, including...

