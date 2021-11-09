Playson strengthens European presence with Fortuna integration

AUGSBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- ( Formnext 2021 ) - Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, has expanded its European presence to support its growth efforts in the region. The expansion includes the opening of a technical center in Augsburg, Germany, where Velo3D’s Sapphire ® systems will be assembled and demonstrated, as well as delivering the first end-to-end manufacturing solution to Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield (SBO) Technology, a European contract manufacturer specializing in the production of high-value metal parts for the oil and gas industry. Both companies will be at Formnext 2021, the leading additive manufacturing conference in Europe, taking place on November 16-19, 2021, in Frankfurt, Germany.
