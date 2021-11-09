Playson strengthens European presence with Fortuna integration

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 11, 2021: Minimalist footwear brand Xero Shoes has launched a European version of its e-commerce platform, Xeroshoes.eu. The website launch, according to Xero Shoes, supports its 20% year-over-year growth in the European market, and will allow for faster and less costly product fulfillment and shipping to customers, as well as expanded customer support availability. “We’re looking forward to making it easier for our European customers to discover the comfort and benefits of Xero Shoes,” Xero Shoes co-founder and...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO