Tapering, so what? Market reaction to the long-awaited start of the Federal Reserve’s trimming of monthly bond purchases has been muted but positive. Stocks in Europe and US are at record highs – tapering is not tightening. The Fed managed to spend months carefully guiding the market to expect this move, by which it will take 8 months to reduce its $120bn-a-month QE programme, at a rate of $15bn-a-month; it’s not about to let market expectations for an interest rate hike get out of control. Still the Fed is still behind the market on this one and could be forced in to raising rates sooner than it expects. Jay Powell urged patience and caution, and seems to have largely pulled of the trick of not tying the tapering timeline to a provisional lift-off date for rates.

