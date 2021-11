COLUMBUS, Ohio — His presence was enough, but Kyle Young gave the home fans at Value City Arena something else to cheer for. After missing the season opener and much of the preseason with a vestibular dysfunction, the fifth-year senior forward made his season debut a little more than five minutes into Friday night's game against Niagara. The captain and fan favorite received a nice ovation from the crowd as he subbed into the game with the Buckeyes down 14-10 early.

