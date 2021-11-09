Lindsey’s Garden in the Mountains

It will be nice to finally see coastal temperatures remaining under 80 degrees in November in our cold hardiness Zone 9b. I’ve been up in cold hardiness Zone 4b in Lake City, Colo., where temperatures ranged from 18° F nighttime to 55° F daytime, snow fell to a depth of 6-12”, and gardens were already tucked under mulch until next spring. Now I am in Loveland, Colo., in cold hardiness Zone 5b, where temperatures are ranging from 36° F nighttime to 75° F daytime. The fall color has been spectacular with the brilliant yellows of aspen (Populus tremuloides), thornless honeylocust (Gleditsia triacanthos var. inermis) and linden (Tilia chordata), the two-toned burgundy/yellow of green ashes (Fraxinus americana), and the reds of maples (red, silver), all popular ornamental plantings along the residential streets here.
