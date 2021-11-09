CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey’s Garden in the Mountains

By Fine Gardening editors
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re visiting Lindsey Cline’s garden today. My husband and I bought a log cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia about eight years ago. The property was a field of Japanese stiltgrass (Microstegium vimineum, a highly invasive annual weed), which we transformed into a cottage garden with many edible and...

finegardening.com

Alan’s Garden in Wales

Today we’re off to Wales to visit Alan Challoner’s garden. I have a semi-woodland garden in Anglesey, and it is almost always giving me flowers no matter the time of year. This year there has been a tremendous display of old man’s beard (Clematis vitalba, Zones 4–8). Like other members of the Clematis genus, old man’s beard (or traveler’s joy) climbs over other plants using its leaf stalks and flower stalks. The leaves are not unlike the familiar garden forms of clematis. The leaf stalks entwine around any convenient structure in their vicinity and then lignify (become woody). It has now grown to a prodigious length—high into the trees and down the hedge along the roadside.
Telegraph

A beginner's guide to making garden compost

Autumn and early winter sees an abundance of green waste being generated from tree pruning, fallen leaves and so on. Finding ways to use or dispose of this debris can be a horticultural headache. Home-made garden compost is the answer: a gardener’s secret weapon, this black gold is the key to a thriving garden, increasing biological activity in the soil and improving its structure and texture.
Post-Bulletin

With gardening, it ain't over 'til it's over

You would think I have gardened long enough to know that plants that look poor early in the season can rebound and produce a decent crop. But, this year when I returned with my family the third week in June from a week-long trip away from the farm, I truly thought the garden was beyond redemption. Some of the plants were dried up because of a week of record heat and continued drought, others had been chewed by deer and the rest had endured a combination of both.
State
Virginia State
theberkshireedge.com

GARDENER’S CHECKLIST: Week of November 4, 2021

The rush of cold air this week triggered a lot of body and brain shivers in those of us who thought this mild autumn would continue into early winter. I, for one, am enjoying the change in weather because it allows me to get on with those heavy duty tasks that are not as easy to perform in hot or even warm weather.
finegardening.com

Why Manure Is Gardener’s Gold

I first became acquainted with the wonders of manure when my wife and I bought a small farm years ago. Not long after we moved in, we purchased a horse—and all that goes with owning a horse. Mucking out stalls was a job I put off as long as I could, until I planted our first garden. I spent the winter dumping loads of manure into the garden. By spring, I had covered the entire garden with several inches of manure. By fall, I realized just how potent the stuff was when I begged neighbors to please come down and pick some of the beans before they took over the stable. That was 10 years ago, and ever since, I have been experimenting with different types of manure, otherwise known as “gardener’s gold.”
The Guardian

Gardener

If you want a career in Gardening, we can offer you some of the most beautiful outdoor spaces in the UK to work in as well as one of the largest plant collections in Europe. Hours: This is a fulltime role with 37.50 hours per week. Salary: £20721 per annum.
finegardening.com

Wendy’s Cottage Garden

We’re in Wendy Lagozzino’s beautiful garden today. I have an English-style cottage garden surrounding a house built in 1900. Back in the 1980s, I changed the landscape during a remodel to a two-tiered backyard and a roof garden over a garage in the front. The side yard has a plastic grid planted with ground covers to replace a mushy lawn. There is a shed in the backyard planted with a green roof. I am a collector and probably have way more perennials than I have any business fitting in! My basement ceiling is made up of everlastings I have grown over the years. Obviously, I have lived here for many years, and my garden is my passion.
9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: Finish fall garden chores

DENVER — As cold weather looms, there's still time to complete some garden projects. I'm still taking cuttings--of bloodlead, calibrachoa and plectranthus--as well as salvaging remaining cannas, dahlias and oxalis. The latter are often called shamrock plants although they're native to Central America. They make great filler in summer containers and can also be grown as houseplants. If you don't have space for them in a window, you can dig up the little rhizomes that look like shrimp. Cut off the leaves and stash them in a loosely-tied plastic bag in a dark, cool room. They can sit out the winter in a dormant stage.
DENVER, CO
coastalillustrated.com

The garden in November … It's not as quiet as you think

It will be nice to finally see coastal temperatures remaining under 80 degrees in November in our cold hardiness Zone 9b. I’ve been up in cold hardiness Zone 4b in Lake City, Colo., where temperatures ranged from 18° F nighttime to 55° F daytime, snow fell to a depth of 6-12”, and gardens were already tucked under mulch until next spring. Now I am in Loveland, Colo., in cold hardiness Zone 5b, where temperatures are ranging from 36° F nighttime to 75° F daytime. The fall color has been spectacular with the brilliant yellows of aspen (Populus tremuloides), thornless honeylocust (Gleditsia triacanthos var. inermis) and linden (Tilia chordata), the two-toned burgundy/yellow of green ashes (Fraxinus americana), and the reds of maples (red, silver), all popular ornamental plantings along the residential streets here.
kvrr.com

Melinda’s Garden Moment: Pretty & Poisonous

Pretty to look at but beware of the poisonous nature of these two tropical beauties. Castor beans (Ricinus communis) grow 6 to 10 feet tall and produce large star shaped leaves up to 2 ½ feet across. The spiny red seedpods add to their beauty but the seeds within are very toxic. Remove these or plant them where they can’t be accessed by children.
pontevedrarecorder.com

Kathy’s Gardening Guide: Climbing Flowers & Plants

As many people are staying home these days, gardening can be a relaxing home improvement to spend your time. Climbing plants can give your yard an organic and inviting feel and add beautiful ambience. Here are some of the beautiful climbers we carry at the Nursery:. Allamanda: Fastest growing vine...
foxnebraska.com

Melinda's Garden Moment: Create an intimate garden space

Create an intimate space in your garden for relaxing or entertaining with strategically placed plants and furnishings. These narrow Temple’s Upright sugar maples (Acer saccharum ‘Temple’s Upright’) create a private seating area and block the view of an adjacent public right-of-way. The North American native can grow 6 to 12 feet wide and 50 feet tall.
chelseaupdate.com

Let’s Get Gardening in November, Part 1

Have you been able to figure out what kind of winter we are going to have, based on what the weather people are saying?. I have to admit that I am confused. First, they said it was going to be a really cold winter, but not too much snow. Now, they appear to be saying that it will be slightly warmer than average, and we’ll have above-normal precipitation. I wish they’d make up their minds. Though, I’m not sure why I care – it’s not like I can do anything about whatever we get.
mnprairieroots.com

From garden to library, sharing the earth’s bounty

Tags: Cannon Falls, Cannon Falls Library, food, garden fresh produce, gardening, giving, Healthy Eating in Community mini-grant, library, Live Well Goodhue County, Minnesota, organic produce, Quiet Waters Ranch, Quiet Waters Ranch Community Giving Garden, vegetables. INSIDE THE ENTRYWAY of the Cannon Falls Library, a multi-tiered mini vegetable stand holds an...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
hppr.org

Growing on the High Plains: Next Year's Garden

As the winter weather begins creeping in, I like to spend the month of November with my sights on sunny weather to come. There's nothing like getting cozy with some big plans for your garden of the future!. Years ago Skip Mancini left the rocky coast of Northern California to...
Bonner County Daily Bee

It's time for final garden chores

Practicality is such a handsome word — and when garden chores make use of it, it’s better yet! We can make a big thing out of fall garden clean-up, but basically one chore can be happily ash-canned: Raking! Let practicality take over with this annual look at final “bedtime for the gardens.”
vermontjournal.com

Green Mountain Gardeners, Weston Community Association prepare for spring

WESTON, Vt. – Twenty volunteers from the Green Mountain Gardeners and the Weston Community Association planted 825 daffodil and narcissus bulbs in Cold Spring Park in Weston recently. They are looking forward to next spring when their beauty will delight residents and visitors alike. Organized by Maureen Page and Maureen...
WESTON, VT
KELOLAND TV

Unexpected benefits from Huron’s community garden

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Growing your own garden can be difficult when living in a town or apartment complex. But, community members in Huron have the opportunity to utilize a local community garden and be able to experience the excitement that comes with growing your own food. “They’re offered an...
HURON, SD

