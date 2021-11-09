CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Police Mistake Braves Player For Fan During World Series Parade

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek went viral for an incident during the team's World Series championship parade on Friday in which a video showed a police officer believed to have mistaken him for a fan.

The Collaborative co-host Sydnee Walker shared a video of the incident on her Twitter account Friday with the caption, "When the cops try to arrest @TylerMatzek at his own parade."

The video shows the left-hander running on the street between two floats before being grabbed by an officer.

Matzek, who is wearing his own jersey and carrying a can of beer, appears to be reaching into his pocket as the short video ends.

A second video from an alternate angle shows two officers talking to the pitcher during the incident before allowing him to continue walking down the parade route.

In both videos, the captions claim officers were attempting to arrest Matzek, who appeared as a reliever in the Braves' World Series-clinching Game 6 victory.

Local Atlanta news station 11Alive reached out to Marietta Police, who described the incident as a misunderstanding and claimed players were told not to exit the bus the team was traveling on, so when Matzek did, he was escorted back to the vehicle.

Marietta Police claimed a similar situation occurred with several other players during the parade, all of whom made it to Truist Park for the on-field ceremony.

The Atlanta Braves today had their World Series parade and celebration in Atlanta, and it’s always a great time. Happy for the fans that they get to experience it. It’s also always a great time for the players, who – if you’ll recall the Cubs from 2016 – often REAAAALLY enjoy the beverages along the parade route. It’s a part. Tip ’em back, boys. Be silly. Have fun. We’ve all seen it before. No big deal.
While Braves players and fans basked in celebration during Friday afternoon's parade after winning the 2021 World Series title, Cobb County police mistakenly forgot that pitcher Tyler Matzek was a champion as well. As members of the team road on a float while others celebrated jubilantly in the streets, Matzek—who...
Atlanta is new to this whole championship parade thing, apparently. But the Braves parade Friday made for some absolutely hilarious content. Clearly, they aren’t used to these sorts of festivities. So much so, the police helping out at the parade didn’t know who Tyler Matzek was. Adding insult to injury,...
The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
The World Series championship celebration couldn’t have been more symbolic for the Atlanta Braves on Nov. 5, 2021. The team zoomed through the first portion of the parade in downtown Atlanta before cruising through Cobb County in the second half of the celebration. The downtown parade began at noon EDT, while the suburban Cobb County, where the team’s new stadium is located about 15-20 minutes north of the city, was set to start at 2 p.m. The team ended up arriving in Cobb County ahead of schedule before beginning the festivities at Truist Park.
Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday. The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby...
For the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. It was an especially big night for first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has been playing for that outfit for 12 years and who, in a pure cinematic moment, caught the final out that sealed the World Series win for his team. His second team, actually. Because as far as he’s concerned, Freeman’s wife and kids are his first team. And they were right there to cheer him on in his big moment.
Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
Former President Trump joined in on Atlanta Braves fans' tomahawk chop celebration Saturday night while attending Game 4 of the World Series Braves and Houston Astros. Trump was in a suite at Truist Park with former first lady Melania Trump and others. When the celebration was cued up, Trump and other Braves fans indulged.
The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions. For the first time in 26 long, heartbreaking, gut-wrenching, soul-punching years, the Braves have returned to the top of the baseball heap, and on Wednesday they hit the ATL streets to celebrate with the now requisite victory parade. It was an occasion Braves fans waited nearly three decades for … and it was all over before you could say “Dale Earnhardt Jr.”
