VIDEO: Police Mistake Braves Player For Fan During World Series Parade

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek went viral for an incident during the team's World Series championship parade on Friday in which a video showed a police officer believed to have mistaken him for a fan.

The Collaborative co-host Sydnee Walker shared a video of the incident on her Twitter account Friday with the caption, "When the cops try to arrest @TylerMatzek at his own parade."

The video shows the left-hander running on the street between two floats before being grabbed by an officer.

Matzek, who is wearing his own jersey and carrying a can of beer, appears to be reaching into his pocket as the short video ends.

A second video from an alternate angle shows two officers talking to the pitcher during the incident before allowing him to continue walking down the parade route.

In both videos, the captions claim officers were attempting to arrest Matzek, who appeared as a reliever in the Braves' World Series-clinching Game 6 victory.

Local Atlanta news station 11Alive reached out to Marietta Police, who described the incident as a misunderstanding and claimed players were told not to exit the bus the team was traveling on, so when Matzek did, he was escorted back to the vehicle.

Marietta Police claimed a similar situation occurred with several other players during the parade, all of whom made it to Truist Park for the on-field ceremony.

