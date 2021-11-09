CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

US VP Harris arrives in Paris for 4-day fence-mending trip

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Paris on Tuesday at the start of a four-day visit and charm offensive aimed at shoring up the U.S. relationship with France, America’s oldest ally. Washington’s relations...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

‘Cringe’: Harris takes heat for awkward French accent in lab tour

Political watchers were scratching their heads after Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to deploy a Gallic tint to certain words during a tour of the Pasteur Institute. “In government, we campaign with ‘The Plan,’” Ms. Harris said. “Uppercase T, uppercase P. ‘The Plan!’ And then the environment is such we’re expected to defend ‘The Plan’ even when the first time we roll it out there may be some glitches and it’s time to reevaluate and then do it again.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
City
Paris, TX
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
floridianpress.com

Harris Awkwardly Uses French Accent During Paris Trip

Vice President Kamala Harris seems to think that using a fake French accent when speaking to scientists in France as part of her charm offensive overseas visit would help repair the soured relationship with U.S.’ oldest ally. Harris on Tuesday toured the Institut Pasteur science lab in Paris, where American...
U.S. POLITICS
hofstra.edu

Reviewing VP Harris’s Diplomatic Visit to France

Dr. Meena Bose, professor of political science, executive dean of the Public Policy and Public Service program, and executive director of the Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency, appeared on the FOX Radio Network on November 12, 2021, to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’s diplomatic trip to France, where she met with French President Emmanuel Macron and visited a COVID-19 lab, after which she was criticized for using what appeared to be a French accent when speaking.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Indy100

Kamala Harris mocked for slipping into a French accent during visit to Paris

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to slip into a French accent during a speech to scientists at a COVID lab in Paris. Inevitably, the linguistic shift didn’t go unnoticed and garnered much attention – and mockery – on social media. While speaking at the Institut Pasteur science lab, where Americans and Europeans are tackling Covid-19, Harris said: “In government, we campaign with ‘The Plan.’ Uppercase T, uppercase P, ‘The Plan’,”“And then the environment is such we’re expected to defend ‘The Plan’ even when the first time we roll it out there may be some glitches and it’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris in France to mend U.S. relations with Paris

Vice President Kamala Harris is in France this week in an effort to mend relations with one of America's oldest allies. Relations between Paris and Washington hit a low point earlier this year due to a submarine deal signed by the U.S., the U.K. and Australia that effectively canceled a similar deal that France had already signed with Australia. CBS News correspondent Elaine Cobbe joins CBSN AM from Paris with the latest.
POTUS
Washington Times

Kamala Harris: An unsuccessful American in Paris

When past presidents have seen their approval numbers dive, they went on foreign trips. Sometimes this works, but more often it doesn’t, because failure at home often follows them abroad. World leaders can sense failure and its twin, weakness. Vice President Kamala Harris, whose poll numbers and favorability among the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Australian#American
Bank Info Security

VP Kamala Harris: US Will Join 80-Nation Cybersecurity Pact

The U.S. has joined an 80-nation agreement that sets collective goals for cyberspace, with a particular focus on internet integrity, electoral security, intellectual property theft, use of malign hacking tools and more. Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed U.S. entry into the multistate pact following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

VP Harris Heads to Paris to Work on US-France Relationship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is pitching in on the White House charm offensive aimed at French President Emmanuel Macron. The vice president arrives in Paris on Tuesday for a four-day visit, the latest move in a concerted effort by the Biden administration to shore up the U.S. relationship with America’s oldest ally. Washington's relations with Paris hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French deal with the Australians.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

VP Harris pitching U.S. climate action in NY as COP26 gets underway

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Queens on Monday to pitch heavy-duty electric trucks, climate friendly home heating and other domestic steps to combat global warming as the U.N. climate summit gets underway in Scotland, White House officials tell NBC News. Just after President Joe Biden arrives in...
ADVOCACY
AFP

US VP Harris still searching for her role

The first woman and first person of color to become US vice president, Kamala Harris made history on November 3, 2020. But a year later, she is still trying to figure out what part to play in a role that is by definition thankless. President Joe Biden, by teaming up with the 57-year-old former California senator, sent a clear message to an electoral base eager for more diverse representation in power. But with his choice, the 78-year-old Biden -- who had served as second-in-command to Barack Obama during the first Black president's two terms -- has also turned the spotlight full-force onto Harris. A serial trailblazer, she was the first woman and first Black person to become California's attorney general. She was also the first senator of South Asian descent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy